Waco announces new round of police chief finalists

The city of Waco named four finalists Thursday in its search for a new police chief, and the candidates will meet with a panel of community stakeholders and have formal interviews by the end of the month.
The four finalists include three assistant chiefs in larger Texas cities and an assistant sheriff in Las Vegas, each with decades of police experience.
“The big things are a chief that really values and has a demonstrated history of working within the community to establish trust and relationships, and also a chief that is inspiring and can lead police officers, the next generation of officers we want to recruit and retain here in Waco,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.
The city reached this phase of its effort to replace Chief Ryan Holt once before.
After naming other finalists in June, city leaders decided not to make a hire at the time and to restart the search process from scratch with more opportunities for community input. Longtime Waco police leader Frank Gentsch started serving as acting chief after Holt took a job as assistant city manager in February, and Gentsch has since been named interim chief, though he did not seek the job on a permanent basis.
In addition to the community stakeholder panel that started meeting in October, the city conducted a survey online and at city libraries about what residents want in a new chief.
Waco’s first search for a new chief coincided with a spring and summer of nationwide protests against police violence, specifically the killing of unarmed people of color. Local racial justice advocates called for the city to take its time and include the community in the process.
Local NAACP President Peaches Henry said Thursday afternoon it was too early for her to weigh in on the four finalists as candidates, but she is pleased with the process so far.
“I’m pleased the city took the time to continue with the search and that they included the community from the very beginning of the process,” Henry said. “That matters a great deal and gives the community a sense of ownership and engagement about the process.”
The city used SGR, a Keller-based recruiting firm to conduct both searches.
“I think we did take a step back as a city and work with SGR and home in a search process that was really intentional,” Ford said. “It was comprehensive. Iit changed from the brochure we sent out to the tactics we used to get the word out.”
He said the interview process will be guided by the community survey, and community panels of more than 50 people will meet with each finalist in the next few days.
“Certainly we’re pleased with the quality of candidates we’ve produced,” Ford said.
The finalists are:
- Jaime Ayala, assistant chief since 2011 with the Arlington Police Department, where he has worked for 31 years. Ayala has a master’s degree in communication studies from Texas Christian University and a bachelor's degree in speech communications from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy and FBI National Executive Institute.
- Joe Chacon, assistant chief since 2016 with the Austin Police Department, where he has worked for 23 years. Chacon has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor of applied arts and sciences from Midwestern State University.
- Chris Jones, assistant sheriff since February with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department, where he has worked for 28 years. He also served as deputy chief starting in 2016. Jones has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
- Sheryl Victorian, assistant chief since 2017 with the Houston Police Department, where she has worked for 28 years. Victorian has a Ph.D in administration of justice, master’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.