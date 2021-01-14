Waco announces new round of police chief finalists

Waco’s first search for a new chief coincided with a spring and summer of nationwide protests against police violence, specifically the killing of unarmed people of color. Local racial justice advocates called for the city to take its time and include the community in the process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local NAACP President Peaches Henry said Thursday afternoon it was too early for her to weigh in on the four finalists as candidates, but she is pleased with the process so far.

“I’m pleased the city took the time to continue with the search and that they included the community from the very beginning of the process,” Henry said. “That matters a great deal and gives the community a sense of ownership and engagement about the process.”

The city used SGR, a Keller-based recruiting firm to conduct both searches.

“I think we did take a step back as a city and work with SGR and home in a search process that was really intentional,” Ford said. “It was comprehensive. Iit changed from the brochure we sent out to the tactics we used to get the word out.”

He said the interview process will be guided by the community survey, and community panels of more than 50 people will meet with each finalist in the next few days.