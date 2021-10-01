Waco antibody treatment clinic gives 60 infusions in 1st week

A Waco clinic performed 60 free monoclonal antibody infusions by Friday, after getting up and running this week for the purpose.

The clinic is continuing to schedule patients based on its supply of infusions, and there was no waitlist for scheduling as of Friday, said Wes Rapaport, spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The clinic, set up at Texas State Technical College in a partnership between the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, had its first full day of operation Wednesday, though it provided some service Monday and Tuesday, Rapaport said.

Primary care physicians are able to refer COVID-19 patients, and the vendor running the clinic, Gothams, also has doctors able to assess people who do not have a primary care doctor. Treatment is by appointment only, and it is free.

Hillcrest in recent weeks has seen days when it treated as many as 40 people with monoclonal antibodies, though that number has been lower, along with the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Hillcrest Chief Medial officer Dr. Umad Ahmad said earlier this week when the state-sponsored clinic was opening.

The treatment has helped keep a “significant” number of patients out of inpatient care, Ahmad said.

