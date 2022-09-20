Waco approves Lester Gibson Way designation for part of Washington

Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity.

After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.

Council Member Andrea Barefield, who made the initial motion to recognize Gibson with the street name, said the location is fitting because Gibson worked in the area for years, because he was the one who campaigned to name a street for Martin Luther King Jr. and because of the nickname his supporters had for him, “our man downtown.”

“Waco has suffered a great loss in the legendary political giant of Lester Gibson, and acknowledging his life and legacy and work he has done for Waco and Wacoans in this way is incredibly appropriate,” Barefield said.

Gibson was the first Black commissioner in McLennan County since Reconstruction. Gibson was originally from the Teague, a small town in Freestone County, before moving to Waco and graduating from AJ Moore High School in 1967. He studied sociology at Baylor University as a young man before joining the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, returning to Waco and graduating in 1975.

He started out working as the Waco Housing Authority’s tenant service coordinator. On the side he published two community newspapers and worked on political campaigns before running for Waco City Council and getting elected in 1988. He served one term before winning the spot he long held on the commissioners court.

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller, who worked for Gibson for years before succeeding him, said he demanded recognition for justice, but not for himself.

“He fought so we would all share a sense of community,” Miller said.

Gibson was “never wallpaper” when he was in the room, Michael Roberts said during a public hearing on the street naming.

“He was always fully engaged in any decisions of the council and commissioners court, and that resulted in him becoming the face of the Black community in McLennan County,” Roberts said. “That is not an easy thing to do.”

Council Member Alice Rodriguez said Gibson was an influential leader for the Hispanic community as well as the Black community.

Barefield said he had "unapologetic devotion" to the county, causes and his family.

"This is but a small way to honor a big man," she said.

Floyd Casey development

The council also voted Tuesday to approve a development agreement with the Turner Brothers firm for the redevelopment of the former Floyd Casey Stadium site, with a residential neighborhood covering most of the site and retail buildings along Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue.

The city is set to spend more than $47 million associated with the development, including $22 million for the design and redevelopment of adjacent parkland and a $19.2 million Tax Increment Financing Zone grant for the development itself.

The development agreement also includes a 70% sales tax break over 15 years worth up to $2.25 million, and a $4 million grant for a hike-and-bike path along Waco Creek.

Rodriguez, whose district includes the 72-acre Floyd Casey site, said despite traffic interruptions she is excited for each project.

“I’ve been waiting years to have new housing in South Waco, and there has never been any place for us to put any new housing because South Waco doesn’t have (those) kinds of lots open,” Rodriguez said.

Council Member Jim Holmes said he is especially excited for the inclusive park, which he said has been discussed among councilmembers since he was elected in 2016.

“The payback here comes through TIF," Holmes said. "In other words, as this thing works it creates a bigger tax base, which generates funds to help pay the project back. I like the construction, and the return on investment.”

Council Member Kelly Palmer said the public investment means the city needs to make sure the homes built in the development are affordable and take measures to prevent the whole development from becoming short term rentals.

“It would be such a disappointment to add a ton of houses but not have some of our hard working families be able to access these lots,” Palmer said. “I’m so excited to see this push forward, but the language in the realm of affordable housing is so abstract, and affordability means different things to every person.”

Salvation Army land

Also Tuesday, the council approved the sale of a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. to The Salvation Army for $2 million.

The nonprofit plans to build a new facility at the site and relocate all of its downtown operations there. It would sell its downtown properties.

The city bought the La Salle Avenue land for $1.9 million earlier this year with plans to sell it on to The Salvation Army. Earlier this week, officials said the move remains in the planning stages, and there is no concrete timeline or cost estimate for the project.