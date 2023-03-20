As Donald Trump officially launches his 2024 presidential campaign with a "Make America Great Again Rally" in Waco, local Republican leaders say they have been advised to expect up to 10,000 people at Waco Regional Airport.

Indications are Trump will limit his appearance to the airport, where he will speak at 5 p.m., according to sources. Gates open at noon and guest speakers will take the stage at 2 p.m.

Speculation continues in national media on why Trump chose Waco as his kickoff point, some pointing to the area's staunchly conservative voting records, others suggesting its association with the deadly Branch Davidian standoff in 1993 serves as an ideal setting for his narrative of government overreach and his battle against the Washington D.C., establishment, or "swamp."

His visit comes amid continued Trump legal battles with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office over $130,000 in alleged hush money Trump paid to stripper Stormy Daniels. Trump himself predicted over the weekend he soon will be indicted, and said demonstrations by supporters may follow.

"I'm pleasantly surprised Waco made it on his radar," said McLennan County Republican Party chairman Brad Holland. "He's a presidential-level candidate, and we hope to get all candidates through here.

"Nothing would please me more than to have Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley in Waco," Holland said, mentioning other candidates who have announced a run, or are widely expected to pursue the Republican presidential nomination. "This certainly has given us enthusiasm going into the campaign, the primaries, and the election."

He said Republicans in the county remain neutral, having endorsed no one.

"We won't pick a winner or hazard a guess on who will win," he said. "We will try to support whoever the nominee is as fervently as we can."

As of late morning Monday, Holland said, the local Republican organization had not been contacted officially about the Trump visit or his choice of Waco.

He said he "gets a sense from the Republican Party of Texas he wants to get away from the mega-cities, and get more into the heartland. He wants to meet voters who are going to vote Republican, so he's coming to red Waco, Texas, not Dallas, Austin, Houston or San Antonio."

Holland said by piecing together information from various sources, "there is a potential audience of 10,000. I guess we will see."

The Texas Tribune reports that according to February polling from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 56% of Republicans surveyed said the former president should run again.

Commenting on the visit, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in a statement the city staff and Waco Police Department are "working diligently and strategically with multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, to use best methods to ensure the venue is safe and prepared for" the event.

"These tailored efforts reflect our consistent priority for the well-being and safety of our citizens when public spaces are rented," Meek said.

Ryan Dirker, assistant director of the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, said it also has started early preparations.

"It's coming together. We'll be involved in monitoring the event at least," Dirker said. "We started hearing about this the middle of last week, spinning that it might happen. The last few days, it came into focus for us."

Some Trump rallies attract large, enthusiastic crowds. Holland said he's receiving emails and calls from people wanting to attend the Waco event.

"We're trying to do the best we can with that," he said. "Campaign 2024 is picking up really quickly, and we're excited to see it."

Dan Quandt, Waco's director of conventions and tourism, said he expects all major media to descend upon Waco to cover the first campaign rally. He said Monday he has not year heard about rally-related hotel bookings.

"I'm in the loop on the Trump visit, but we haven't had any guests reference staying due to it," said Justin Edwards, who supervises the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott properties downtown. "However, we were already at 90% (occupancy) with other events prior to the announcement."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, a Republican, said he learned last Thursday that Trump would visit Waco. He said news came from either Gov. Greg Abbott's office or other high-ranking Republicans.

Asked about whether he will attend the rally, Felton said he has not yet made up his mind. He said he's not ready to endorse any candidate.

McLennan County Democratic Party chairman Mark Hays could not be reached Monday for comment.