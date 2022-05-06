Waco-area city and school races, constitutional measure to be decided Saturday

Saturday is Election Day for two statewide constitutional amendments aimed at reducing school property taxes, along with local contests in five cities and four public school districts in McLennan County.

Contested races for two Waco City Council seats and two Waco Independent School District board seats are on the ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For all races except a Connally ISD bond election, which is being held independently, registered McLennan County voters can cast a ballot at any of the county's 34 vote centers.

City government

Bellmead City Council: Precinct 4 incumbent Jasmine Neal is facing challenger Warren Bainbridge. At-large Council Member Gary Moore is unopposed in a bid to keep his seat, as is Precinct 3 Council Member James Cleveland. The ballot for Bellmead residents also will include an item to continue a 0.25% local sales and use tax to raise money for street repairs. The tax was last approved in 2018 and will expire in another four years unless approved again.

Lorena City Council: Incumbents Emily McKenzie and Kelly Yarbrough, and newcomers Jason Blanek and Malisa Spivey are running in a four-way race for three at-large alderman positions. Katrina George is running unopposed in a special election to finish out a one year term in the seat she was previously appointed to.

McGregor City Council: Ward 2 Council Member Paul Allison is facing a challenge from Sherrie Chaudoin, and Ward 4 Council Member Renee Flores is facing a challenge from Tara Wilson.

Waco City Council: The races for District 1 and District 2 have three candidates each. In District 1, incumbent Andrea Barefield is running against Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring. In District 2, Armando Arvizu and Tiffany Vidaña are running against incumbent Alice Rodriguez, a longtime former council member who was appointed to the position last year after her successor stepped down. District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud and Mayor Dillon Meek are running for reelection unopposed.

Woodway City Council: Incumbent Amine Qourzal is running against Nancy Goebel and David G. Henry, Sr. for the Ward 1, Place 2 seat, while John W. Williams is running unopposed for the Ward 2, Place 2 seat, and Janell Gilman is running unopposed for the Ward 3, Place 2 seat.

School districts

La Vega ISD: Incumbents Larry Carpenter, Sr. and Myron Ridge and newcomers William Mitchell Carey and Clint Kerns are running for two at-large school board positions. Henry C. Jennings, Raymond Koon and Randy Devorsky are running unopposed for the Place 2, Place 4 and Place 5 seats.

Lorena ISD: Kelln Small, Kevin Taylor and Denny Kramer are competing for two school board positions.

Waco ISD: Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim are running for the District 4 seat, while a special election between Angelo Ochoa and Marlon Jones will determine who holds an at-large spot on the board.

There will also be two state propositions on the ballot.

The first state proposition would lower the cap for ad valorem taxes for public schools that can be imposed on elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the exemptions from ad valorem taxes for public school from $25,000 to $40,000.

