Waco area continues to tally winter storm damage

Local governments are continuing to tally the budgetary cost of last month's deadly deep freeze and make repairs, as they also start helping residents make use of available aid.
A prominent Waco-based economist said he expects it to add up to the most costly weather event the state has seen.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county is still making repairs and assessing damage to county property. If roads countywide have taken enough damage, it could open up another category of Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for area cities and the county.
“There’s damage throughout all of it, but I don’t know what would qualify under FEMA,” Felton said. “They’re very specific and as you can imagine with taxpayers paying for it that they’re going to be very judicious about it.”
Waco public works capital program manager Jim Reed said more potholes and cracks are showing up throughout the county. He said he expects city workers will be repairing infrastructure damage for another month.
The Waco water department is still making repairs throughout the county that require workers to tear up pavement to waterlines. On Friday, Reed said the city’s streets division had 100 work orders and the water utilities division had more than 100, and the city hired third-party contractors to help complete the work.
“We’re very lucky in Central Texas that we had all these contractors ready and available to help us when we’re faced with what I’d call a critical situation,” Reed said.
He said the streets division will estimate the cumulative damage for February compared to previous years and use the difference to evaluate the full impact of the storm.
“We’re still evaluating what this event did to us from a cost standpoint,” Reed said.
It will take time, but when the final tally comes down, it is likely to be the state's most costly weather event, according to a recent column by Perryman Group CEO Ray Perryman.
According to an economic analysis from the Perryman Group, the statewide "net loss in gross product over time will exceed $100 billion, with personal income losses of $70 billion."
"The effects will almost certainly exceed those from Hurricanes Harvey and Ike, by far the most expensive weather events in Texas to date," Perryman wrote.
Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Elizabeth Thomas said the Texas Department of Emergency Management is using a new survey, the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, to evaluate needs throughout the state. She said 333 people in McLennan County had reported some kind of damage as of Friday.
“(The surveys) are relatively new tools to this disaster, so there’s kind of a learning curve as well. … Even the state is realizing there are technology issues, I think we’re all realizing that technology’s not perfect,” Thomas said. “We’re working through challenges as best we can.”
FEMA has approved more than $59 million in individual assistance for 19,536 Texans as of Friday, including money for repairs, temporary housing and rental assistance. Individuals have 60 days after the Feb. 19 disaster declaration date to apply. Registration can be accessed at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. Applying online is faster than applying by phone, FEMA spokesperson Alberto Pillot said.
After filing an insurance claim, applicants need to document all expenses related to the disaster by saving receipts and statements, Pillot said.
“Now is the moment,” Pillot said. “If you’ve had pipe damage and stuff, you don’t want to wait 60 days to make an application. Now is the time to take control of the situation and move on this.”
He said it is crucial that people start by filing insurance claims before talking to a FEMA rep, because the agency cannot duplicate benefits.
“We are an immediate needs agency,” Pillot said. “What I mean by immediate is that FEMA wants to make sure the survivor who applied can go back to a safe, sanitary and secure environment.”
Pillot said “safe, sanitary and secure” can cover a lot of ground, but every case is different and it is difficult to predict what the agency will be able to cover until the agency has an application.
He said other agencies, including the Small Business Administration, have long-term recovery programs that can help with damage not considered “immediate” enough for FEMA to cover.
“Be very precise in how you answer questions,” Pillot said. “Things like family structure, address, phone number, and again the insurance. One mistake, and most likely your application’s going to be ineligible or you’re going to get a letter saying something went wrong, you’re going to have to call that help line.”
Pillot said FEMA is limiting contact between the public and FEMA employees as much as possible because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said FEMA may decide to hold in-person application clinics in the future, but it is not for now. He said virtual inspections are also more common now.
“In the past we always had recovery centers, but since we’re in the COVID world with social distancing and following the guidelines of the state … we’re not going to be able,” Pillot said.
The city of Waco and McLennan County, however, have put together a recovery center offering in-person help with FEMA applications for McLennan County residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
“We do recognize there’s going to be some technology issues and that’s why the city and McLennan County has stepped up,” Thomas said. “We want to make sure we have those resources available.”
Director of Neighborhood Engagement Melett Harrison said the center will continue through Friday and could be extended if the demand is there. As of Friday, 30 people had called the center and 18 had scheduled appointments, including some still in the process of filing an insurance claim.
“It’s either that people don’t know the help exists or that people are in the process of dealing with their insurance first, which they have to do, so they haven’t started the (FEMA) application,” Harrison said. “Of course if the insurance covers it, they may not need FEMA.”
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city is trying to get the word out with the help of churches and other community groups that have a broader reach than direct city communications.
“This is one step toward, hopefully, really making sure that every resident has to opportunity to take advantage of the aid that’s available to them,” Meek said. “The other challenge is communicating this information.”
Meek said city staff is still compiling the cost of sand, salaries, urgent pipe repairs, independent contractors and other expenses, as well as a separate total for the damage to city facilities.
Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said Bellmead had 20 significant water leaks as a result of the storm, road damage and other losses he said he expects will cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.” Like most other cities in McLennan County, Bellmead officials are still trying to calculate the full cost.
He said “a large number” of homes suffered damage from the storm, some from freezing pipes and some from the power outages.
“Our homes here in Bellmead are not on slab foundation, they’re on pier-and-beam foundation,” Zakhary said. “Those pipes were totally exposed to the elements.”
He said the city’s public works employees went to heroic lengths to keep the water system functioning through the crisis.
“If we reach the threshold, we absolutely need the federal aid," Zakhary said. "Because it’s going to be detrimental to the budget to try to recover for this on our own.”
City employees are continuing to assess damage while carrying out their normal duties, so the city's process of applying for any aid it is eligible for will be slow, Zakhary said.
“You have to break down every single incident, and we have 20 major ones,” Zakhary said. “You’re trying to find 16, 20 hours in between the other things you have to do every day.”