Waco area continues to tally winter storm damage

Pillot said “safe, sanitary and secure” can cover a lot of ground, but every case is different and it is difficult to predict what the agency will be able to cover until the agency has an application.

He said other agencies, including the Small Business Administration, have long-term recovery programs that can help with damage not considered “immediate” enough for FEMA to cover.

“Be very precise in how you answer questions,” Pillot said. “Things like family structure, address, phone number, and again the insurance. One mistake, and most likely your application’s going to be ineligible or you’re going to get a letter saying something went wrong, you’re going to have to call that help line.”

Pillot said FEMA is limiting contact between the public and FEMA employees as much as possible because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said FEMA may decide to hold in-person application clinics in the future, but it is not for now. He said virtual inspections are also more common now.

“In the past we always had recovery centers, but since we’re in the COVID world with social distancing and following the guidelines of the state … we’re not going to be able,” Pillot said.