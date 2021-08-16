Waco area COVID-19 hospital rate remains high as classes resume

Twenty-somethings still make up the bulk of active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County as three new fatalities push the death toll close to 500, and the county still lags behind the state in vaccinations.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, a total of 466 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the three-day period ending Monday, leaving McLennan County’s active case count 1,087, about the same as last Friday.
Local hospitals had 139 patients Monday with COVID-19, compared with an average rate of 115 last week. Of those, 107 are county residents and 26 are relying on ventilators.
The percentage of county residents over 12 who are fully vaccinated remains relatively stagnant at nearly 43%, while 52% have received at least one dose. Texas has reached 54% fully vaccinated, and 65% have received at least one dose.
“We do expect cases and hospitalizations to continue rising,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. “COVID-19 is a preventable disease. The best way to stop it is vaccination and masks.”
There were three more deaths over the weekend: a 75-year-old white woman, a 21-year-old white woman and a 57-year-old African-American woman, bringing the death toll to 494 people to date.
The death toll includes twins who died in utero July 20, due to a COVID-19 infection in a pregnant woman, who later recovered, health district officials said.
The number of tests conducted in McLennan County in the past week increased by 903, according to data from Monday. However, the seven-day average positivity rate, which should be as low as possible to ensure enough people are getting tested to keep up with the virus’ spread, was at 18% as of last Friday.
Craine said the health district recommends testing for anyone who has been exposed to the virus. The health district will hold free vaccination clinics at the following times and places:
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church at 1624 Wooded Acres Drive,
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Civic Arts’ pedestrian plaza on Seventh Street and Austin Avenue,
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Harmony Science Academy at 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive,
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 New Road, and
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.
Baylor University reported 35 active cases on Monday among 13 students, six staff members, four faculty members and two contractors. The university has an average weekly positivity rate of 3%.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone updated COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming semester last Friday. When the semester starts Aug. 23, masks will be required “on a temporary basis” while people are indoors, and anyone who has not been vaccinated will be tested twice a week for at least the first four weeks.
The university also requires students to plan ahead and find a place to quarantine or self-isolate if they’re exposed to a sick person or test positive themselves. Last year, the university enforced social distancing on campus and set aside dorm rooms to serve as quarantine housing.
Craine said anyone who lives with multiple people, whether they’re roommates or family, should be especially careful about distancing.
“If possible, the positive person should have a room to themselves,” Craine said. “Everyone in the house, apartment or dorm should wear masks to avoid spread.”
In the online update, Livingstone said the university’s record-breaking 3,731 freshman class, 38% of whom come from out of state, means there is less room. She said the university will prioritize giving the quarantine space to students who’ve come from out of state and don’t have family locally.
On average, roughly 24% of hospital patients in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, collectively known as Trauma Service Area M by DSHS, have been hospitalized because of the virus. Of 21 service areas in the state, this area is tied for the fifth-highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate.
It is tied with Trauma Service Area N, comprised of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.