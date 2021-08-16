Waco area COVID-19 hospital rate remains high as classes resume

Twenty-somethings still make up the bulk of active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County as three new fatalities push the death toll close to 500, and the county still lags behind the state in vaccinations.

According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, a total of 466 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the three-day period ending Monday, leaving McLennan County’s active case count 1,087, about the same as last Friday.

Local hospitals had 139 patients Monday with COVID-19, compared with an average rate of 115 last week. Of those, 107 are county residents and 26 are relying on ventilators.

The percentage of county residents over 12 who are fully vaccinated remains relatively stagnant at nearly 43%, while 52% have received at least one dose. Texas has reached 54% fully vaccinated, and 65% have received at least one dose.

“We do expect cases and hospitalizations to continue rising,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. “COVID-19 is a preventable disease. The best way to stop it is vaccination and masks.”

There were three more deaths over the weekend: a 75-year-old white woman, a 21-year-old white woman and a 57-year-old African-American woman, bringing the death toll to 494 people to date.