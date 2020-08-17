Waco-area elections officials watch as Postal Service battle comes to a head

The U.S. Postal Service was trapped in a political firefight Monday as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared an emergency vote to halt service cuts that Democrats say could imperil the November election.
The turmoil escalated Friday with revelations that the Postal Service warned Texas and 45 other states that it cannot guarantee the delivery of all mail-in ballots in time to be counted.
President Donald Trump threatened to torpedo a $25 billion emergency spending package sought by the Postal Service, along with a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states. The money for the post office is intended to help with processing an expected surge of mail-in ballots because of coronavirus fears. Both requests have been snared in congressional negotiations over a new COVID-19 relief package.
On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House lawmakers in recess back to Washington to halt an ongoing postal system overhaul that Democrats fear could hamper millions of Americans from casting mail ballots in November.
Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify next Monday before Congress, along with the chairman of the Postal Service board of governors.
Last week, Trump said he would block the spending package because he thinks it would increase voter fraud. With millions expected to take advantage of mail-in ballots, concerns are heightened that more postal delays could cause some votes not to be counted and create political turmoil after the election.
DeJoy, a Trump donor who was appointed in May, has pledged to make the foundering service more efficient. He has eliminated overtime for postal workers, shortened post office hours, imposed transportation restrictions and reduced mail-processing equipment.
In recent days, the Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers. Trump flatly denied he was asking for the mail to be delayed even as he leveled fresh criticism on universal ballots and mail-in voting.
“Wouldn’t do that,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House. “I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.”
Waco postal authorities declined comment Monday, as did the local vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers. David Walton, a U.S. Postal Service spokesman in Orlando, Florida, also declined comment.
Stepping around the potential political quicksand, McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said her office will follow the election laws and adapt to any adjustments ordered, such as a six-day extension in early voting ordered last month by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin Oct. 13 and end Oct. 30.
Van Wolfe’s office will start sending mail ballots to voters on Sept. 18. Applications for mail ballots must be received by Oct. 23 and are limited to voters older than 65, disabled persons or those who plan to be out of the county during the early voting period and on election day.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled in May that the lack of a coronavirus immunity alone does not meet the state election code’s definition of disability, but it could be considered a factor as part of a voter’s medical situation. The court said it is up to voters to determine if they meet the election code’s definition of disability.
“If voters are worried we are not going to get their ballot in time, give the post office a few days, and then if you are worried about it, they can call and check and see if we got it,” Van Wolfe said. “Then they also have the option of bringing it down and dropping it off at our office. But that has to be only your ballot. They can’t bring in anybody else’s and they have to have ID to make sure that is their ballot.”
Voters can download a mail-in ballot application on the office website at www.mclennanvotes.com. Those who have applied for an annual application for ballot by mail before automatically will be sent one, Van Wolfe said.
Retiring District 17 Congressman Bill Flores, R-College Station, said most of the current controversy over the Postal Service is a “manufactured crisis by the Democrats.”
“The bottom line is that this is not a plot by the Trump administration to somehow hurt the post office so that voting by mail cannot happen,” Flores said. “That is a manufactured story by Pelosi and her gang.”
The Postal Service has been in a “restructuring mode” for more than a decade, Flores said. Mail processing equipment in Bryan and Waco were removed about 10 years ago when larger district processing centers were created in Houston and Dallas, he said.
“The Postal Service continues to hemorrhage billions of dollars in losses and is continuing to try to restructure so it can become a viable entity,” Flores said. “The only thing that has complicated this is that President Trump has said he believes that mass mail voting or voting by mail creates opportunities for fraud, and that’s true, it does. He has made a comment related to that that said, essentially, he doesn’t want to provide any more aid to the post office because it would facilitate more mail-in voting.
“That is an unfortunate comment. I think the White House has walked that back since then. And the White House has also said that they told the postmaster to freeze restructuring of the postal system until the end of the year, so the post office you see today is what you will have in October-November when the voting is going on,” Flores said.
Mary Duty, chairman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said the voting process. especially in light of the pandemic, should be streamlined and made easier, not “clouded up and made more cumbersome.” She said the president’s interference with the Postal Service budget only slows deliveries to soldiers’ mothers starving for overseas letters, veterans who rely on prompt mail service for medication deliveries and others.
“It is illegal to interfere with the mail being delivered,” Duty said. “There is a law that says you can’t screw with the Postal Service, and the president said he is going to pull out mail processing machines and cut the budget. I don’t know if that qualifies as illegal, but it certainly is interesting right here before the election. If we can deliver a billion and a half Christmas cards, we can do mail-in ballots.”
David Anderton, owner of Integ, a Waco printing and mailing company that sends out marketing and direct mail for banks, hospitals, universities, insurance companies and utilities, said he has heard no complaints from the company’s wide array of customers about slow or delayed deliveries from the Postal Service.
“As far as delivery on their end, there are time service commitments that USPS has in place. If you look at the percentages of what their delivery success is, it is very high,” Anderton said. “The unique thing about USPS is that you pay 55 cents to mail a letter and it can go anywhere in the country. It can go to Temple or New York for that same 55 cents. Our founding fathers said mail is a universal benefit, and we have always done it that way. It puts a lot of stress back on the USPS to maintain that right.”
Staff writer Tommy Witherspoon and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
