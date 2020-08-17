Waco-area elections officials watch as Postal Service battle comes to a head

The Texas Supreme Court ruled in May that the lack of a coronavirus immunity alone does not meet the state election code’s definition of disability, but it could be considered a factor as part of a voter’s medical situation. The court said it is up to voters to determine if they meet the election code’s definition of disability.

“If voters are worried we are not going to get their ballot in time, give the post office a few days, and then if you are worried about it, they can call and check and see if we got it,” Van Wolfe said. “Then they also have the option of bringing it down and dropping it off at our office. But that has to be only your ballot. They can’t bring in anybody else’s and they have to have ID to make sure that is their ballot.”

Voters can download a mail-in ballot application on the office website at www.mclennanvotes.com. Those who have applied for an annual application for ballot by mail before automatically will be sent one, Van Wolfe said.

Retiring District 17 Congressman Bill Flores, R-College Station, said most of the current controversy over the Postal Service is a “manufactured crisis by the Democrats.”