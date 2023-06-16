With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly in the rearview mirror, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is continuing to provide its regular services in the community and is in the process of updating its cooperative agreement with the county and area cities.

The new 5-year agreement is expected to be finalized by September as municipalities prepare for a new budget year, and it will continue annual contribution increases from local entities, which were included in the current agreement.

Services of the health district include restaurant inspections; certain immunizations; prevention and care for diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia; and administering the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Out of a total of $4.8 million annually, the city of Waco contributes about 56%, revenue for services covers 27%, the county contributes 12% and the other cities contribute 5%, according to health district Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne.

“Waco contributes to the funding of the Health District by making up the difference of the budget that isn’t covered by funded city and county contributions and grants,” Malrey-Horne said by email.

The cooperative agreement includes a gradual increase in the contributions of the member cities over the course of the 5-year agreement period, Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2028, district spokesperson Clare Paul said by email.

Paul said the contributions increased yearly under the current agreement and will increase yearly in the new agreement.

Starting with the new budget year in October, member cities will contribute $3 per resident, increasing 35 cents annually to reach $4.75 per resident in fiscal year 2028, she said.

McLennan County will contribute $2.25 per resident, with a 30-cent annual increase pushing the contribution to $3.75 per person in five years.

The health district now has a staff of 93, with 11 unfilled positions, according to a presentation to the Waco City Council in April. No new staff positions or changes in services are planned in the new agreement, though the health district is adding a WIC Clinic in Waco Family Medicine's Tom Oliver South 18th Street Community Clinic at 1800 Gurley Lane, Paul said. The new clinic will open in August and operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Fridays of each month, she said.

Other than the rate increases, the main changes to the cooperative agreement relate to the composition of the health district’s board, quorums and who can call special meetings, Paul said. The director's spending authority will also increase from $25,000 to $50,000, as allowed by state law.

For a valid quorum at a meeting, a majority of the government representatives will be required, according to the council presentation. The district director and the health board chair will now be able to call special meetings, in addition to the government representatives who already can call special meetings.

To be appointed to the board a potential member will now be required to have lived in the county for three years, Paul said.