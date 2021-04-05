Waco-area health officials urge adults to seek out vaccine as supply expands

Marlin said 388 employees out of 1,200 Midway employees have been fully vaccinated through on-site clinics held by Ascension Providence Waco.

“When we first ran it, we were still under just the 1B category, then by the time we had the second one, educators were allowed to get it,” Marlin said. “So we were able to bring in more people on the second one to get their first shot.”

Waco ISD Spokesman Josh Wucher said the district partnered with Midway ISD and Ascension Providence Waco for a mass vaccine clinic where 625 employees out of the district’s roughly 2,400 employees got vaccinated. He said the district does not have plans to hold more vaccine clinics at this time.

“We are encouraged by news of recent trials showing vaccines being effective for ages 12-16 and are eager to see if the FDA provides emergency use authorization for younger children,” Wucher said. “The district is discussing options to support student vaccinations, but there there are no current plans to hold a shot clinic.”