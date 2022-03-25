Waco area home appraisals poised to go through the roof

McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks.

Residential property values increased 30% countywide, according to preliminary figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District. That compares with a 25% increase statewide, and even larger jumps among several school districts in McLennan County. Crawford ISD is poised to see a 47% jump, while China Spring ISD and La Vega ISD will see 37% and 41% jumps, respectively, based on preliminary data.

Property values impact tax bills, the amount taxpayers pay the counties, school districts, cities and in this county, McLennan Community College, the taxing entities that set tax rates.

Alvin Lankford, president of the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, knew rising appraisals could produce scorn among property owners. He sent a letter to chief appraisers, including the McLennan County Appraisal District's Joe Don Bobbitt, encouraging them to go public with preliminary appraisals in an effort to "lessen the sticker shock they are likely to have and hopefully reduce the level of protests we see."

Lankford wrote that it is important to discuss the 10% assessed value cap, "and the revenue caps placed on taxing units that will keep tax increases from being proportional to the value increases."

Bobbitt is passing the word on to local taxing entities.

"We expect this year to be one of the busiest the district has seen, but still encourage your constituents who disagree with the value to file a protest at mclennancad.org/efile for faster service, and to be able to review evidence specific to their property," he wrote in a letter to taxing entities.

Bobbitt said by phone he expects protesters to show up in droves. He envisions the review board considering about 18,000 protests this year, up from 15,000 last year. Appraisal notices will hit the mail early April next month, and May 16 is the deadline to inform the appraisal district a protest will be forthcoming.

Appraised values play a role in determining property owners' tax burden, but the process does not stop there. Residents with homestead exemptions enjoy a 10% cap on annual property value increases applied for tax purposes, known as the assessed value, even if the appraised value increases more quickly. Homeowners 65 and older qualify to have their school taxes frozen. Then there is the protest procedure.

Bobbitt said the appraisal district primarily relies on comparable home sales to determine if values should increase or decrease. He said about 3,000 homes were sold countywide between the district's two most recent appraisal processes, "and our values were about 30% less than what they sold for, on average. Other counties are seeing something similar, substantial changes year-to-year."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said what is happening in the housing market "is a classic example of the supply-and-demand model, for sure." A dearth of housing stock combined with robust demand, especially in growing Texas, is causing home prices to skyrocket, Felton said.

"Obviously our goal is to go through the budget process, try to be very frugal, and set a tax rate just enough to cover services we provide the community," Felton said, referencing the work of McLennan County commissioners.

"These values look like an opportunity to lower the tax rate again, which we've done several years in a row. We're not hesitant to do that," Felton said. "Last year we came in under the effective tax rate, which is now called the no-new-revenue tax rate. We'll start the budget process with that number, then add or subtract. The county is only about 17% of the countywide tax burden, but we're going to do our part to keep a reasonable tax rate."

City of Waco Finance Director Nicholas Sarpy said preliminary appraisals "look really good, definitely higher than what we were projecting in our models."

But Sarpy said commenting on their impact is premature. He said the appraisal district will not certify tax rolls until July, after the appeals process, and commercial property values remain in play. He said residential values increased 30% countywide, on average, but the Waco norm was closer to 21%.

Bobbitt said the state is applying pressure "to get values up," saying he would prefer slowly increasing appraisals, maybe 5% per year. But cutting taxpayers a break on appraisals is not an option. The State Comptroller's Office will conduct a property value study later this year, tracing the steps of local appraisers, "and if our values are not within 5% of theirs, I could be audited."

He said appraisers are legally bound to determine market value.

Based on preliminary numbers, Waco will see its residential property value increase 21%, to $14.5 billion. Woodway will jump 15% to $1.6 billion, while Hewitt will increase 18% to $1.3 billion and Robinson will jump 21%, also to $1.3 billion. Bellmead will move up 18% to $639 million. Lacy Lakeview will rise 24% to $547 million.

It appears the average market value of a home in Waco will increase from $210,272 to $270,732 year-over-year. Countywide, the jump is $218,225 to $284,924; in Waco ISD it is $168,858 to $219,416; and in Woodway, it is $320,922 to $404,136.

Bobbitt said his office employs nine appraisers, who are spread thin considering McLennan County has about 100,000 residential properties. His office relies on aerial photography and listings appearing on websites.

But he said tracking comparable sales remains the preferred approach, even in neighborhoods that see no homes changing hands. He said the market as a whole dictates value changes, even at the neighborhood level.

He said it is difficult to quantify the impact to one's home a nearby eyesore or chronic code violation might have. A neighbor with several junk cars parked on the premises may create a nuisance, "but it's hard to put a value on that reduction. That's something to be brought up before the review board, which is made up of regular citizens who might come up with a value."

In a press release, Lankford said property taxes are vital to keep government services adequately funded. He said an increase in market value of a major asset could be considered a blessing, though "many people consider it to mean an equal increase in property taxes, which is simply not the case."

