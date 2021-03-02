Waco-area officials, business owners react to Abbott lifting Texas mask mandate

No mask, no problem, at least legally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, lifting the face-masking order he issued in July to help limit the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also removed state limits on customer counts in stores, restaurants and other business, though owners may impose their own standards.
Some applauded Abbott's move, while others called it premature and political opponents labeled it a political ploy. A local retailer of boots and western wear, who already encounters "belligerence" from customers over masks, said enforcing the wearing of face covers will become more challenging without government backing.
The Waco Independent School District said masks will remain mandatory in its facilities.
"Unless otherwise prohibited from doing so by the state, I would expect masks to be required in any shared spaces at all Waco ISD campuses and other facilities through at least the end of the school year," Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.
Baylor University said masks will remain a requirement as the school seeks comment between now and March 10, when the state mandate ends.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he would not consider a county-level mandate for face coverings, but that a reduction in their use could spell trouble.
"I'm sure some people are relieved the governor lifted restrictions, but there are others concerned about it," Felton said. "The numbers may go the other way if people don't wear masks."
Abbott announced the new statewide policy during a stop in Lubbock.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus," Abbott said in a statement released by his office. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy by opening Texas 100%."
His office said the order leaves much of the responsibility for COVID-19 protection to the individual, using safe practices "that Texans have mastered over the past year."
The new rules will take effect March 10.
Abbott's announcement created a firestorm, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, calling it "absolutely reckless."
COVID-19 had killed 43,266 Texans as of Wednesday, but like the rest of the country, the state has seen the number of cases and deaths come down from spikes that started in the late fall and continued through the new year. Hospitalizations are at the lowest levels since October, and the seven-day rolling average of new positive tests per day has dropped to about 6,000 cases, down from about 20,000 in January. The seven-day average of new fatalities per day remains more than 100. That average had dipped to about 70 in mid-September before spiking to more than 300 by January.
With spring break for most of the country arriving in the coming weeks, federal and state health officials have warned against overconfidence.
Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist and McLennan County health authority, said late Tuesday afternoon he would formulate a response to Abbott's decision probably for public release Wednesday.
"Much will depend on whether his directives have us do anything differently or not, how it affects our approach to public health locally," Verner said.
Restaurants have chafed under COVID-19 guidelines, fluctuating between 50% and 75% occupancy and enforcing social distancing requirements, sometimes having to rearrange seating from one month to another.
Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George's on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said there is much to like about the order Abbott handed down Tuesday, but adjustments remain.
"It will be a dash, for sure," Citrano said, referencing the March 10 effective date. "Many expected this to be phased in a little more. Getting rid of masks, I'm not complaining. I'm sure there are places that feel they can handle a return to 100% occupancy, but others will have to slowly add staff, slowly add tables. That's a conversation I'll be having with people tonight and tomorrow.
"We've been operating at half-capacity half-a-year, and our business has grown to 20%-to-25% to-go orders. Will that go away or stay when the restaurant opens to 100%? We know a lot of people want to come out to restaurants, show their support, and we want to be fully staffed to offer the same level of service they have come to expect."
Citrano said he is still considering how to approach social distancing.
Ritchie's Western Wear owner Alan Ritchie said he likely will continue asking his employees to wear masks. He would prefer that customers also wear face coverings, but enforcement could become challenging, he said.
"I'm going to see how my employees feel about it. I need to protect them as best I can," Ritchie said. "I haven't counted, but I would say the vast majority of customers honor the request to wear masks. I do have a sign on the door. Every once in a while, someone will slip in without wearing a mask, and they can get pretty belligerent when you say something to them."
Without government backing, he fears more confrontations, he said.
Victor Melant, who manages Abuelita's Mexican Restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive, said he and staffers continue to discuss their options.
Waco Mattress Center, also on Valley Mills Drive, now requires masks. Management will continue to require employees to don masks, "but if a customer doesn't want to wear one, it's not a big deal," manager Alex Weaver said.
H-E-B spokesperson Chelsea Thompson said "to protect our partners and our communities, H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks and requires it for all partners and vendors. While we will not deny entrance into the store, we will actively ask customers to wear their masks. H-E-B strongly encourages customers by role modeling, using in-store messaging, and signs at the front doors."
In an email, Thompson said although Abbott has lifted the mandatory statewide mask order, the H-E-B medical team advises that masks should be worn in public at least until May, based on vaccination rates.
Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the United States to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Associated Press.
The governors of Michigan and Louisiana likewise eased up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco, who green-lighted indoor dining and reopening movie theaters and gyms.
The top county leader in Houston, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Abbott's announcement is "wishful thinking" and that spikes in hospitalizations have followed past rollbacks of COVID-19 rules.
Mary Duty, chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party and co-owner of Poppa Rollo's Pizza, said, "All the experts, the scientists, the people who know how things work are saying give this another couple of months. Let's get a handle on it. Let's get past spring break. It's not jump-in-the-water time. Frankly, I think this is a political move. The governor wants us to think about anything but the winter fiasco, how the Republican administration failed. He wants us to think about anything but what we just went through."