Waco-area officials, business owners react to Abbott lifting Texas mask mandate

Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist and McLennan County health authority, said late Tuesday afternoon he would formulate a response to Abbott's decision probably for public release Wednesday.

"Much will depend on whether his directives have us do anything differently or not, how it affects our approach to public health locally," Verner said.

Restaurants have chafed under COVID-19 guidelines, fluctuating between 50% and 75% occupancy and enforcing social distancing requirements, sometimes having to rearrange seating from one month to another.

Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George's on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said there is much to like about the order Abbott handed down Tuesday, but adjustments remain.

"It will be a dash, for sure," Citrano said, referencing the March 10 effective date. "Many expected this to be phased in a little more. Getting rid of masks, I'm not complaining. I'm sure there are places that feel they can handle a return to 100% occupancy, but others will have to slowly add staff, slowly add tables. That's a conversation I'll be having with people tonight and tomorrow.