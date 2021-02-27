Waco-area officials hope for broader federal aid in recovery efforts

In the same way as many individuals, the city of Waco is still tallying costs and working to determine what insurance will cover, what FEMA will reimburse and what it will be responsible for.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city has accounted for $400,000 in expenses so far but he expects the final number to be “dramatically higher.”

The total will include the cost of repairs, as well as the salaries of city employees who worked around the clock during the disaster.

“Our staff is all over the FEMA process and certainly we’re going to advocate for as much reimbursement as possible so that any cost to restore facilities is at least shared, so our local taxpayers don’t have to make up all of that expense,” Ford said. “We do have insurance policies, but like all policies there’s limits and deductibles and things of that nature.”

Damage to city facilities was widespread and included at least six buildings at Cameron Park Zoo with major damage, but he did not have a total count of damaged facilities, Ford said. “Hundreds” of city employees were working around the clock during the disaster.