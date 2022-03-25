Waco-area organizations see shift from pandemic to prices driving food insecurity

The folding curbside sign outside Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday morning said "Free Food" with an arrow pointing to a drive-thru distribution point where some two dozen volunteers from the church and Shepherd's Heart Christian food pantry shuttled boxes of food to a small but steady stream of cars and trucks.

It is one of 16 sites in and around Waco that Shepherd's Heart supplies and the turnout at the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church site on this Friday illustrates what Director Bob Gager, his staff and volunteers are seeing across the area: a growing demand for food assistance even after two years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted hunger levels to new highs.

"We're seeing an increase over the last two months, about 70% more than last year at this time," Gager said.

Many of the people showing up for boxes of produce, protein, dried and canned goods tell him this is their first time looking for help.

"With the price of gas and the price of food, they're just trying to feed their families," he said.

In February, the organization provided food for some 4,800 families, nearly double the number Shepherd's Heart served in a typical pre-pandemic February. The arrival of COVID-19 in Central Texas in March 2020 started widespread lockdowns of jobs and schools that forced thousands to seek food when home budgets and dependable nutrition sources ran short.

Nationally, food insecurity for thousands of families and individuals shot up during months of COVID-19 disruptions, causing Congress to authorize millions of dollars in food aid and relax restrictions on school meal programs. COVID-19 protocols changed operations and volunteer availability for many Waco organizations. Some, like Shepherd's Heart and the regional Central Texas Food Bank, shifted from fixed food pantries to mobile ones that enabled better access for recipients. For more than a year, the Central Texas Food Bank organized periodic drive-thru mass distribution events in Waco at sites including Waco ISD Stadium that provided food boxes for thousands at a time.

While the area economy is recovering from COVID-19's impact and new cases in McLennan County are at their lowest level since June 2021, Shepherd's Heart and other local groups and agencies are finding a need for food assistance has not dropped, although the reasons for it might have changed.

"We're all facing issues of inflation," said Ann Owen, executive director of the Waco social services agency Caritas. Owen said her organization saw a 20% uptick in people coming to Caritas over the past month, either for food assistance or financial help with utility bills and rent.

And where Caritas encouraged clients to monthly visits to its food pantry, more are asking for twice-monthly visits.

"They're really feeling the pinch of higher food prices, higher gas prices," Owen said.

For people working with lower incomes, increases in parts of a household budget force hard decisions on where to cut back in other places.

"For some, it's a choice of a roof over your head, keep the electricity on, get to work or feed your family," she said.

The current rising prices for gas and food come on top of other concerns, including delayed income tax refunds or child tax credits, annual housing and rental contracts up for renewal but at a higher cost, and higher gas and electric bills, she said.

The Waco organization has sufficient food resources to meet demand and some measure of energy aid, but lacks the funds, donated or governmental, to help fully with rental or fuel needs. Last month, Caritas provided help in some way for 1,858 families, 98 of whom were asking for aid for the first time.

"I would expect to see more next month," Owen said.

Rising gas prices are a concern for Meals on Wheels, which uses a force of about 500 volunteer drivers to deliver meals each week to senior or disabled adults and others at their homes. The organization serves 15,000 meals monthly to between 800 and 900 adults in McLennan, Falls and Hill counties.

Last year saw the reopening of many senior centers where many older adults in the three-county area would go regularly for meals, and that eased some strain on Meals on Wheels, CEO Debbie King said. Meals on Wheels' volunteer drivers bear the brunt of higher gas prices, and the organization is adjusting to rising food costs.

"Every food bill that comes in is higher than the last," King said. "We're watching our pennies, too."

Several hundred adults are on Meals on Wheels' waiting list, and King said she sees an increase there from demography more than the economy.

"I believe we're seeing the Baby Boomer group," she said. "Our phone rings all the time."

The people and groups working to address hunger and food insufficiency among children are anxiously looking ahead to June 30, when federal waivers on school-based feeding programs expire. On top of that, those programs will receive less funding under the recently passed federal budget.

Congress and the Department of Agriculture, which oversees school nutrition and child feeding programs, had relaxed guidelines on school-based meal programs during the pandemic, allowing families to pick up meals from schools, rather than requiring children to eat them there, and providing meals for more than students, said John Puder, statewide child hunger outreach manager for the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

More families participated with the broader guidelines, encouraging organizers that the increased access was bringing food to more people needing it. "For the first time, more kids were actually receiving meals. … Every kid ate, for free, breakfast and lunch," Puder said.

Cuts in nutrition and feeding programs in the recently passed federal budget for fiscal year 2022, coupled with the end of USDA waivers, will mean fewer meals for fewer children.

"We're all scrambling to address this problem," he said. "It's going to put a strain on the budget of any nonprofit feeding kids."

Some states are moving to pick up the slack with their own programs, said Katie Nye, the collaborative's statewide field director. But for the time being, the agencies and organizations involved are trying to coordinate their communication and messaging to inform those affected by the changes and steer them to other sources of food assistance.

Central Texas Food Bank leaders are looking ahead to the summer, a time when the organization has a major fundraising drive and also a time when many students out of school face higher food insecurity. The organization supplies food to 56 mobile pantries in a 21-county area that includes McLennan County, providing the equivalent of 53.8 million meals during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 31, 2021, spokesperson Paul Gaither said.

Demand is still about 25% higher than before the pandemic, and its monthly food expenses, compounded first by supply chain issues and now by rising prices and reduced donations from retailers, are roughly $1 million. So far, contributions and volunteers across the region have stepped up to meet the need.

"The Central Texas community has been very generous," Gaither said. "We've seen a huge outpouring of support."

Gager, the director at Shepherd's Heart, said his organization believes resources will meet demand, as it always has.

"Everything we do here has been off donations from the community," he said. "We're taking it a step at a time. We walk by faith and not by sight."

