Waco-area organizers see motivated voters as registration wraps up Tuesday

Volunteers are making a last push to sign up McLennan County voters as the deadline for voter registration approaches Tuesday for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

As of Monday afternoon, McLennan County had a record 153,795 registered voters, an increase of 4,048 voters, or 2.7% from the 2020 election.

Of those on the rolls, 132,045 voters are considered active and 21,750 are under suspense status, meaning they must confirm address or other information before voting, County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith.Goldsmith said the growth in voter rolls may be due to the growth of the county population, or increasing political engagement. Whatever the reason, Goldsmith said he hopes everyone comes out to vote.

Goldsmith said people can come to the elections office at 214 N. Fourth St. during the day to register. He also said other sites such as post offices and libraries typically have applications, but applicants for those offsite locations should make sure their applications are postmarked for Oct. 11.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said the excitement surrounding this election is tremendous, maybe even bigger than some presidential years. He said this slate of candidates is of a higher quality than he’s seen in years.

This midterm ballot features closely watched state-level showdowns for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. McLennan County voters will see a challenge from Democrat Erin Shank against longtime Republican State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson in District 56, while Republican Angelia Orr and Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. are vying for the new District 13 seat.

On the ballot at the city level will be the cities of Bruceville-Eddy, Moody and West. Axtell, China Spring, Crawford, Lorena, Oglesby and West Independent School Districts will also appear on this year’s ballot.

McLennan County Republican Party Vice Chair Chris DeCluitt said a race to watch will be justice of the peace Precinct 5, where Republican Jessica Dominguez faces Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez.

But he said given the voter patterns in the districts at play, he doesn’t think there will be much of a challenge for his party.

The McLennan County Republican Party will have registration available during office hours Tuesday at its headquarters, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Hays, the Democratic chairman, said Project V.I.E.R., or Voter Information Education and Registration, a coalition of various organizations in Waco, has sponsored a large number of registration events, all while maintaining a nonpartisan attitude.

“It’s extremely important that people get registered,” Hays said. “We want everybody to vote.”

He said in the last six weeks the organization has registered about 400 voters, and during this round of elections they haven’t had to work so hard to find people who want to register. Hays said a group will be at Starbucks in Central Texas Marketplace on Tuesday to register voters.

Hays said voters, especially younger ones, have been mobilized by current events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, mass shootings, economic issues and the pandemic.

Hays said the people who have typically been active in politics in previous years were middle aged or older, given they have more time to do so. However, he’s seen a shift onto younger voters to take action.

“They’re going out and doing things that previously only the party was doing,” Hays said.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization NextGen America was at McLennan Community College on Monday, handing out tacos and urging people to register, and the outreach will continue Tuesday.

Field organizer Hope Balfa-Mustakim said she has registered about 470 people to vote since June 1, and she’ll also be giving out pledge cards to get people out to vote once they’re registered.

Balfa-Mustakim, who represents a youth-focused organization, said she’s had fun meeting a lot of young people on college and high school campuses and helping them realize their voice matters. She said she’s noticed a lot of young women specifically are motivated to vote this round, citing the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade as a defining factor.

DeCluitt said he is also excited to see younger people get more involved, and also to see Hispanic conservatives become more active.

“I think the actions of the Biden administration … are making people pay attention and will motivate people to get out and vote,” DeCluitt said. “You’re going to wake up those voters that are the silent majority.”

Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28 by 5 p.m. The deadline may be weeks away, but Hays said he wouldn’t wait until then to send in an application.

Goldsmith said to receive a mail-in ballot voters must apply and meet one of these criteria:

Voter is 65 years old or older

Voter is disabled or has a condition that does not allow them to reasonably appear at the polling stations

Voter is pregnant and expecting a due date within three weeks before or after election day

Voter will not be in the county during early voting and election day

Voter is in jail but eligible to vote

Goldsmith early voting will begin starting Oct. 24.

“I highly encourage our voters to vote early, skip the line, skip the craziness,” Goldsmith said.

He said the five early voting sites will be the usual polling locations: The McLennan County Elections Office; the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court; Robinson Community Center, 106. W. Lyndale Ave.; and First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard.

Sites will be open at these times:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24-28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Goldsmith said a pro tip would be to try to vote on the weekend. Sunday is usually the slowest day.

Balfa-Mustakim said once voter registration ends the focus will shift to getting people out to the polls to vote.

“It’ll be more about voter engagement, make sure people have a plan to vote, still doing pledge cards,” she said.

DeCluitt echoed her sentiment, saying it’s important for people to use their registration to get out and vote for the party that most closely nears their values.

“Now we’re just getting to the final push to the election,” DeCluitt said.