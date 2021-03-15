Waco-area pharmacies, low-income clinics ramp up vaccinations as eligibility grows

The effort to vaccinate McLennan County against COVID-19 stands to gain ground this week as the eligibility age is lowered to 50 and the county's two vaccine hubs are joined by pharmacies providing free shots supplied directly by the federal government.
As of Monday, 40,120 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine in McLennan County, equal to about 20% of the 200,781 residents 16 and older in the county, according to state reports. The number of fully vaccinated climbed to 23,984, or about 12% of the eligible population.
The county’s two official vaccine hubs are slated to receive their usual allotments from the state of Texas this week: 2,340 first doses for Ascension Providence Waco and 1,500 first doses for Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The health district vaccine hub’s waiting list has shrunk from nearly 53,000 to between 8,000 and 9,000, said Susan Morton, a city tourism official who was handling media calls for the district this week.
Meanwhile, Waco Family Medicine, formerly known as the Family Health Center, will ramp up vaccinations of its low-income patients this week, with 1,400 set to get their first dose.
The nonprofit center will receive 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state for its Waco clinics and 100 for its McGregor clinic.
It will also receive 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Ascension Providence's allotment, plus 200 Johnson & Johnson doses from a federal program.
“This was an inordinate week,” said Dr. Ben Wilson, the center's associate chief medical officer.. “We were given more doses than we were expecting, we’re going to need to stretch to get them all.”
At the same time, a growing number of private pharmacies in the area are receiving vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. CVS and Good Neighbor pharmacies in McLennan County are offering vaccines through the program. H-E-B and Walmart are also partners in the program, but their websites did not list McLennan County vaccine locations as of Monday.
A full list can be found at https://bit.ly/3lme1XW.
Pharmacy Plus, a Good Neighbor Pharmacy in China Spring, received an allotment of 100 vaccines through the program from the first time this week, though their phones have been inundated with calls since the vaccine rollout began.
Dwayne Howard, a pharmacist at the drug store, said the appointment slots were gone within minutes of the pharmacy’s announcement.
He said about half of the recipients have fallen under the 1B designation, qualifying because they are 65 and older or have a health condition that makes them more vulnerable to the virus.
The vaccine is also available to the 1A priority population, which includes first responders and long-term facility residents and workers; as well as school and childcare employees. On Monday, the state expanded eligibility to a new phase, 1C, including those ages 50 to 64, but many providers are still working through waitlists crowded with the previous populations.
Longtime China Spring residents S.J. and Myrna Scott received their vaccines at Pharmacy Plus Monday. Scott, 83, is diabetic and said he and his wife rarely leave home. They both caught COVID-19 last November.
“It was tough,” S.J. Scott said. “It took about two or three weeks to be able to do anything. It was the worst thing I’ve had lately, and I’ve had polio before.”
Myrna said her husband developed pneumonia, and while her case wasn’t as severe they both still become easily exhausted.
Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy, a Good Neighbor pharmacy, received 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week and is expecting 100 more from the federal program on Thursday.
Vernette and Gregory Woolfolk, who are both 65 and diabetic, made their appointments at Lynn’s La Vega last week after Vernette’s sister received a vaccine. They received their first and only shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday.
“Might as well get it,” said Gregory Woolfolk, who retired from the Air Force. “When I was in the military, they would make sure you get it. So it’s no biggie for me to get a shot, so long as it helps.”
Vernette said initially she had more reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly dislikes shots of any kind. After her sister received the Pfizer vaccine she encouraged Vernette to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the following week because it would only take one instead of two.
“When she said, ‘It’s just one shot,’ I said, ‘OK, let me do the one, and let me go. I don’t want to have to come back in here.’” Vernette said.
Vernette said she and Gregory will plan to continue keeping their distance and wearing masks in public for the next 28 days until the vaccine becomes fully effective.
Scott Everett, a manager at Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy, said the waiting list steadily shrunk from 3,000 to 800, then increased by another 700 within the last two weeks or so. The pharmacy’s long waiting list is still mostly 1A and 1B patients, groups Everett said still take higher priority.
“I’m really looking at the more vulnerable patient populations first,” Everett said. “Daily, I get 100 to 200 people who request to be on the list. It doesn’t matter if they’re customers or not, I’m looking at age and comorbidities in combination.”
Last week Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy helped run a vaccine clinic at the Bellmead Civic Center that vaccinated 318 people. He said there are still plenty of elderly people in the 1A category who haven’t gotten onto any waiting lists at all.