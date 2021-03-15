Waco-area pharmacies, low-income clinics ramp up vaccinations as eligibility grows

Vernette said initially she had more reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly dislikes shots of any kind. After her sister received the Pfizer vaccine she encouraged Vernette to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the following week because it would only take one instead of two.

“When she said, ‘It’s just one shot,’ I said, ‘OK, let me do the one, and let me go. I don’t want to have to come back in here.’” Vernette said.

Vernette said she and Gregory will plan to continue keeping their distance and wearing masks in public for the next 28 days until the vaccine becomes fully effective.

Scott Everett, a manager at Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy, said the waiting list steadily shrunk from 3,000 to 800, then increased by another 700 within the last two weeks or so. The pharmacy’s long waiting list is still mostly 1A and 1B patients, groups Everett said still take higher priority.

“I’m really looking at the more vulnerable patient populations first,” Everett said. “Daily, I get 100 to 200 people who request to be on the list. It doesn’t matter if they’re customers or not, I’m looking at age and comorbidities in combination.”