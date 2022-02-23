Waco-area pilot program aims to help families, limit need for foster care

Masters said she knows it can be difficult for families to navigate the system after CPS workers are alerted to potential family problems.

"I think it is overwhelming sometimes when we come into someone's life, and especially when your resources are limited," she said. "You don't know how to fight and stand up, and sometimes when you do you feel like it is not taken in the right way. I get that. Ours is a hard job, and when you see the things that happen around the world, you can't be everywhere and you can't always prevent something. But we can always do better and look for new programs like this that give families a voice. I think that's what makes this pretty awesome."

Milam, one of the attorneys working with the Parent Advocacy Program, said the majority of abuse and neglect allegations come through a CPS hotline, and the goal of the program is to get involved with families before they reach CPS court. It is important to "catch the family upstream" to help them correct the problems that sparked the complaint, Milam said.