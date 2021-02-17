Waco-area power outages drop, but thousands still shiver with no end in sight

More than 17,000 McLennan County electric customers remained in the dark Wednesday during a record February cold snap while electricity grid managers still had no timeline for restoring the state's power supply.

Officials with the Oncor delivery system and the statewide grid reported progress in restoring power Wednesday, thanks in part to slightly warmer weather. Of Oncor's 104,796 customers in McLennan County, 11,278 were without power late Wednesday, down from more than 40,000 at one point Tuesday.

But that was little consolation to customers who were still without power days after an extreme winter storm strained the state power grid. In the East Waco ZIP code of 76704, more than a third of Oncor's 3,456 customers were without power. Most of the 1,050 customers in the Axtell ZIP Code, 76624, were without power for days until Wednesday, which ended with power restored to all but 48.

Joe Bays, 51, of Axtell, went without power for almost four days straight before it was restored Wednesday. He said his wife and two sons left to stay with family and he stayed behind to tend to their 48 chickens, five show goats, two dogs, cows, horses and cat.