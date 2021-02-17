Waco-area power outages drop, but thousands still shiver with no end in sight

More than 17,000 McLennan County electric customers remained in the dark Wednesday during a record February cold snap while electricity grid managers still had no timeline for restoring the state's power supply.
Officials with the Oncor delivery system and the statewide grid reported progress in restoring power Wednesday, thanks in part to slightly warmer weather. Of Oncor's 104,796 customers in McLennan County, 11,278 were without power late Wednesday, down from more than 40,000 at one point Tuesday.
But that was little consolation to customers who were still without power days after an extreme winter storm strained the state power grid. In the East Waco ZIP code of 76704, more than a third of Oncor's 3,456 customers were without power. Most of the 1,050 customers in the Axtell ZIP Code, 76624, were without power for days until Wednesday, which ended with power restored to all but 48.
Joe Bays, 51, of Axtell, went without power for almost four days straight before it was restored Wednesday. He said his wife and two sons left to stay with family and he stayed behind to tend to their 48 chickens, five show goats, two dogs, cows, horses and cat.
Bays said he ran heat lamps attached to a generator to heat his barn and a generator to heat his house, managing to bring the temperature up to 45 degrees inside and around 60 degrees in the barn. He refueled the generators every eight hours and had to keep breaking the ice that formed in his cows' troughs. The goats, who'd just been shaved for a livestock show, had to be bundled in blankets.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said his home in eastern McLennan County went without power for roughly 30 hours. He said he's seen people work together throughout the county to create impromptu warming stations and help each other.
"The ones we're worried about are the ones who live alone," Felton said.
Felton said the county's emergency order this week will allow officials to request direct help from the federal government if there's an opportunity.
"We just wanted to give notice, but also to be prepared to request assistance," Felton said. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the warmer weather this weekend."
Statewide, an estimated 2.3 million Texans remained without power Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state grid, said Wednesday evening it had restored about 8,000 megawatts, which is enough to power 1.6 million households. By afternoon, there was sufficient generation available to begin restoring 1,000 MW every hour.
The Texas power grid was still short 43,000 megawatts of power, enough to power about 8.6 million homes, as energy generators across the board struggled with freezing conditions, according to ERCOT. That shortage included 26,500 MW of thermal energy and almost 17,000 MW of renewable energy.
ERCOT president Bill Magness told reporters in an online press conference Wednesday morning that in best case scenario, the outages would be reduced to between 30 minutes to an hour by Thursday. However, he said that is not likely to happen.
“Fortunately while it’s still cold today, we are seeing warming coming and those factors will help us,” Magness said
During the conference, a reporter asked Magness to explain why some people have gone without power for days while others haven't lost service once. He said ERCOT makes requests for energy companies to use less power, but it's up to the companies to determine how to meet their required amount.
"Usually is it of an amount that it can be moved around their territory," Magness said.
He said that's usually the case, but in this case ERCOT has to make larger requests than usual because the state is so starved for power.
"When you give such a large obligation to these transmission utilities, it's difficult for them to move them," Magness said.
Magness said he’s also counting on people needing less energy as the weather warms up and demand decreases.
He said if ERCOT hadn’t mandated the outages on Monday morning, the state would have risked a widespread “cascading, catastrophic blackout” that could extend for months.
“People not having power is dangerous,” Magness said. “The essential nature of this service is obvious when we have issues like this.”
Magness said there was an “enormous amount of electric generation” taken down by the ice storm. Some were taken down by freezing water pipes that halted production, natural gas producers had to reduce their output and in some cases wind power companies had to shut down wind turbines after their blades froze.
Texas relies primarily on natural gas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Texas used more natural gas than any other source of energy in 2018.
“It makes it much more difficult to transport natural gas, no matter how much you have, when you have these kinds of freeze-offs,” Magness said.
He said as the weather warms, energy production can pick back up again and it will be easier for companies to make repairs they can’t make under current weather conditions.
Leslie Sopko, an ERCOT communications manager, said 185 energy generators were down for the count as of Wednesday morning.
Magness said ERCOT only tells energy companies how much they need to reduce their power use by the keep the grid from being overwhelmed. Energy companies then decide where to impose the outages.
Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations, said ERCOT cannot mandate that energy plants take preventive measures against winter weather. The council conducts spot checks on roughly 100 of the state’s 600 energy generators each year.
Woodfin said ERCOT restored about 3,500 megawatts of power Tuesday night, but as people woke up and demand rose Wednesday morning that number fell again.
ERCOT planned to buy power from other states on the East coast, but those plans have been canceled now that those power grids are dealing with a second winter storm and facing similar challenges to Texas.
“As generation becomes available we’re using it to the maximum amount possible to restore consumers as soon as we can, and if we ultimately have to increase the outages back up, it’s not okay but it still allows them to be served for some interim period,” Woodfin said.
He said different power industries have encountered different problems. The storms keeps conditions too cloudy for solar power, and some limited reporting on coal and natural gas plants indicates they've both been shut down by burst water pipes and other frozen equipment. In one case, water leaked into the facility.
Woodfin said in colder states, energy production is usually set up indoors. But in Texas, energy demand usually peaks in summer, leading most producers to build their facilities outdoors to prevent overheating that would force them to produce less.
He said preliminary comparisons to 2011's ice storm indicate this situation is "well beyond" the outages and strain on the power grid from that year's storm.
Magness said ERCOT can't mandate regulations or require energy producers to build in protections against extreme cold. He said the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has been "looking at" similar regulations for years.
"It's just not mandatory yet," he said.