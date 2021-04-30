Waco-area school, city elections set for Saturday

Voters will head to the polls Saturday to cast ballots in local city and school elections, including bond issues and charter revision referendums.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The McLennan County Elections Office is running all local elections except those in Bellmead, Beverly Hills, China Spring Independent School District and Mart ISD, which are running their own.
In the county-run elections, voters may cast their ballots at any of 15 vote centers across the county. The locations are listed below and mapped at www.co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.
Highlights of local races include:
Waco ISD
At-large trustee Robin Houston is facing a challenge from Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory, mortgage lender Rebecca Wright and Waco elementary teacher Jennifer Hargrove.
District 2 incumbent Stephanie Ybarra Korteweg faces Baylor University administrator Jessica King Gereghty.
Midway ISD
Longtime incumbent trustee Tom Pagel faces a challenge in Place 3 from franchise coach Mike Benson and video firm owner Collin Witt.
Ci
ty of Waco
District 5 incumbent Councilman Jim Holmes is in a four-way race with Charra Burns, Alan Northcutt, and Royce Montgomery. Other races are not contested.
City of Bellmead
Precinct 2 incumbent Councilman Travis Gibson is facing George Cleveland, while Precinct 5 incumbent Doss Youngblood faces Bryan Winget and Brandon Bledsoe.
Beverly Hills
Incumbent Mayor David Gonzales faces LucyAnn Sanchez-Miramontez.
Hewitt
A special election to revise Hewitt’s city charter includes 16 propositions, mostly concerning minor changes. Changes include strengthening residency requirements for city council candidates and expanding the planning and zoning commission.
Lacy Lakeview
Council member Robert Plsek, Barbara Seitz, Bruce Bundrant are seeking re-election to three at-large seats, joined by A. “Niecey” Payne.
McGregor
Incumbent at-large Councilman Tony Ocampo faces challenger Sherry Adams. In Ward 3, incumbent David C. Taylor faces a challenge from Steven Dutschmann.
Robinson
The city will hold a special election for charter revisions. More information can be found at http://tx-mclennancounty.civicplus.com/1150/May-1-2021-Joint-General-Election.
Other ISD elections
School board elections also will be held for Bosqueville, China Spring, Connally, Crawford, Lorena and Mart ISDs.
China Spring and Mart will hold bond elections for school facilities improvements.
China Spring voters will vote on passing Proposition A, which would issue $38.9 million to help build a new elementary school for grades 2-4 and Proposition B, which would issue $18.3 million of bonds by the school district to build a multi-purpose facility that would be used by the entire district. The facility would include CTE labs, agricultural sciences, a metal and wood fabrication shop, and a new gymnasium.
The Mart referendum includes three propositions.
Proposition A would approve $12 million for elementary and high school upgrades, school buses, and upgrades in band and technology. Proposition B would approve an additional $5 million for updates to the high school stadium and equipment.
Proposition C, would approve $3 million in recreational facility upgrades as well as upgrades to the baseball and softball fields and practice fields.
Voters in county-run elections may cast a ballot at any of 15 voter centers, which are as follows:
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St.
China Spring ISD Administration Bldg., 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th Street
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren Street, McGregor
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center Street, Lorena
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Avenue, Robinson
University High School, 3201 S. New Road
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive