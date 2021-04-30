Waco-area school, city elections set for Saturday

Other ISD elections

School board elections also will be held for Bosqueville, China Spring, Connally, Crawford, Lorena and Mart ISDs.

China Spring and Mart will hold bond elections for school facilities improvements.

China Spring voters will vote on passing Proposition A, which would issue $38.9 million to help build a new elementary school for grades 2-4 and Proposition B, which would issue $18.3 million of bonds by the school district to build a multi-purpose facility that would be used by the entire district. The facility would include CTE labs, agricultural sciences, a metal and wood fabrication shop, and a new gymnasium.

The Mart referendum includes three propositions.

Proposition A would approve $12 million for elementary and high school upgrades, school buses, and upgrades in band and technology. Proposition B would approve an additional $5 million for updates to the high school stadium and equipment.

Proposition C, would approve $3 million in recreational facility upgrades as well as upgrades to the baseball and softball fields and practice fields.

Voters in county-run elections may cast a ballot at any of 15 voter centers, which are as follows: