Tree planting, electric transit vans and improved pedestrian crossings in Waco and surrounding cities were among environmentally friendly transportation projects recommended Thursday for $2.2 million in federal funding.

Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s technical advisory board recommended eight projects for funding through the Carbon Reduction Program, part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Carbon Reduction Program has $6.4 billion available nationwide for “low-cost, high-impact projects which reduce transportation emissions while benefiting communities,” according to an application for the funds. The MPO, a transportation planning agency that represents entities across McLennan County, asked municipalities to submit applications for projects.

The program aims to encourage people to walk rather than drive everywhere, reducing carbon emissions and helping to ease the climate crisis, Waco MPO Director Mukesh Kumar said. Some 27% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions are transportation-related, he said.

“If we can tackle transportation emissions it actually puts us in a pretty good situation,” he said. “So the Carbon Reduction Program is largely, almost entirely, aimed at trying to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.”

Kumar said about $550,000 per year will be sent directly to the Waco MPO from the Federal Highway Administration for the next five years. The MPO can also access funding for projects through the Texas Department of Transportation, which also receives an allocation of Carbon Reduction Program based on population size.

“What the Federal Highway Administration did was … 65% of the money, they took it and directly allocated it to the MPO,” Kumar said. “And the remaining 35%, they sent to the every state DOT based on the size of the state.”

The state's Carbon Reduction Program budget includes some $1.25 billion. It is expected to distribute about $700,000 per year to the Waco MPO through 2033, a total of $8.5 million, Kumar said. The MPO is also expecting some $2.5 million to $3 million directly from the federal administration within five years, for a total of $11 million to $12 million coming to the area in Carbon Reduction Act funding.

“So in the larger scheme of infrastructure investment, it’s not a lot of money, but at the smaller scale that’s where we get pretty excited about all the projects we’re funding, a couple of them which just wouldn’t have received any source of funding at all, especially the tree projects on both the MKT trail and the Mars Drive project,” Kumar said. “In most cases there is very little funding available for those kinds of projects.”

Kumar said the MPO will issue another call for proposals in about two years.

The MPO technical committee recommended all five applications from local municipalities, totaling $1.8 million including matching funds from those entities. It also approved three projects from the MPO’s bike-pedestrian committee based on the agency's Active Transportation Plan, a 25-year comprehensive plan for multimodal transportation in the county.

The MPO policy board is expected to give final approval to the recommendations in September.

The recommended projects are as follows:

MKT rail to trail

The city of Waco requested $469,000 to plant trees as part of a $2.8 million rail-to-trail project along the abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas railbed in East Waco. The city will match the federal funding with an additional $156,000.

The project, approved by the Waco City Council in 2021, will create 12-foot-wide trail along a 1.2-mile segment between Dallas Street at Waco Drive to Gholson Road near Brown’s Lake.

The trail is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, funded mostly by TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-aside grant program.

Mars Drive

The city of Waco requested $592,000 to plant trees for "placemaking" along Mars Drive, offering a 25% local match of $197,000.

The Waco City Council approved an $8.5 million contract in 2021 for the widening and rebuilding of narrow, damaged roads on Mars Drive near Midway High School. The project covers about 1.5 miles of Mars Drive between Hewitt Drive and Texas Central Parkway, and a portion of Old Hewitt Road, and is expected to be completed in September.

Waco microtransit

Waco Transit requested $139,000 in federal funding to help buy electric passenger vans as part of a microtransit service to expand its reach beyond fixed routes and provide on-demand rides through an app. A 20% match will bring the project cost to $174,000.

The vans, accessible to those with disabilities, can be dispatched to locations within certain zones based on individual passenger needs rather than a fixed route.

McGregor crossings

The city of McGregor requested $149,000 in federal funding for pedestrian-activated crossings on State Highway 317 at the intersections of Third and Sixth streets. The project is estimated to cost $193,000, with the city committing a 23% match of $44,000.

Existing traffic lights at each intersection are not able to be activated for safe pedestrian crossing, according to the MPO recommendation packet, and the new infrastructure would promote non-motorized transit within downtown McGregor.

Beverly Hills crossing

The Beverly Hills Police Department requested $7,521 for a radar traffic trailer at the intersection of Valley Mills Drive and Memorial Drive, a popular school crossing for Harmony School of Innovation.

The project is intended to decrease average speed levels and increase pedestrian safety while reducing vehicle emissions, according to the application. The department would project a match of 21%, or $2,000, for a total project cost of $9,521.

Fourth Street

The MPO bike-pedestrian committee requested $391,000 to rebuild sidewalks along Fourth Street from Webster Avenue to Jackson Avenue adjacent to Live Oak Classical School. New curbs will be installed, as well as ADA-accessible ramps and other aesthetic features, such as limestone retaining walls, trees, landscaping and pedestrian lighting.

This sidewalk project would fulfill part of the MPO’s plan to provide a continuous pedestrian thoroughfare from Garden Drive to Herring Avenue. Design for the project is already 95% complete, according to MPO documents.

The city of Waco would provide a 20% match of $98,000, bringing the project total to $489,000.

Ritchie Road

The bike-ped group recommended $252,000 to build a quarter-mile sidewalk on Ritchie Road between the Park Meadows subdivision and Warren Street, with a 20% city of Waco match bringing the project cost to $315,000.

The project would address concerns from parents in the neighborhood about the safety of children walking to Park Hill Elementary School.

The project would include sidewalks, accessible ramps and drainage improvements.

Clay Avenue

The bike-ped committee also requested $415,000 for a sidewalk project on both sides of Clay Avenue between Third and Eighth streets, which is becoming a pedestrian corridor linking the Magnolia Silos to the riverfront. A 20% city of Waco match of $104,000 would bring the total project cost to $519,000.