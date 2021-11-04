Waco-area's state lawmakers discuss marathon legislative sessions

After the meeting, Kacal said he is disappointed to leave behind his new friends and constituents in this part of Central Texas. He initially thought he was going to pick up Bosque and Hill counties and maintain his original district but said he agreed to the new lines as changes became necessary.

“Redistricting was a tough process,” Kacal said. “I was very accommodating from the very beginning. I was trying to help all my friends and I took a back seat and made sure everybody got the numbers they needed. I was wiling to take Bosque and Hill, but in the end we were able to form two districts. It is my nature to be accommodating and be of help. I am not in it for me. It’s what’s best for Texas and what’s best for Central Texas. My focus is on my constituents, today and tomorrow, what’s best for them.”

Kacal is up for reelection in the March 2022 primary and will be running to represent the newly drawn District 12, he said.

“Obviously, being an advocate for rural Texas, I look forward to having two rural seats instead of one,” he said. “So this new 13 is going to be a great difference for this part of the world and it takes away that north-south, which I think is beneficial to the community. And District 12, which I hope will be my new district, is part of the world I have known most of my life.”