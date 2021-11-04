Waco-area's state lawmakers discuss marathon legislative sessions

Pandemic response and February’s devastating ice storm, on top of the usual range of state business, added up to a marathon legislative season in Austin this year, McLennan County’s state lawmakers said Thursday at an annual State of the State lunch.
About 250 people gathered at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium to hear from State Sen. Brian Birdwell, State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and State Rep. Kyle Kacal at the event sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce that last year was held via teleconference because of COVID-19.
Answering questions from chamber President Matt Meadors, the three legislators said they were glad to be back in the district with a chance to catch their breaths after the regular, 140-day, 87th legislative session plus three special sessions that lasted an additional 87 days.
One of the major topics tackled by the Legislature this year that was not covered in the discussion was the redistricting process. Kacal, a rancher from Bryan whose rural District 12 covers West and an eastern portion of McLennan County, will no longer be representing any of McLennan County after his lines were redrawn.
Anderson, Waco’s representative since 2004, will represent McLennan County and regain West in District 56. Kacal’s new District 12 will remain rural and retain Robertson and Brazos counties plus Washington, Walker, Grimes, Madison and Robertson counties.
After the meeting, Kacal said he is disappointed to leave behind his new friends and constituents in this part of Central Texas. He initially thought he was going to pick up Bosque and Hill counties and maintain his original district but said he agreed to the new lines as changes became necessary.
“Redistricting was a tough process,” Kacal said. “I was very accommodating from the very beginning. I was trying to help all my friends and I took a back seat and made sure everybody got the numbers they needed. I was wiling to take Bosque and Hill, but in the end we were able to form two districts. It is my nature to be accommodating and be of help. I am not in it for me. It’s what’s best for Texas and what’s best for Central Texas. My focus is on my constituents, today and tomorrow, what’s best for them.”
Kacal is up for reelection in the March 2022 primary and will be running to represent the newly drawn District 12, he said.
“Obviously, being an advocate for rural Texas, I look forward to having two rural seats instead of one,” he said. “So this new 13 is going to be a great difference for this part of the world and it takes away that north-south, which I think is beneficial to the community. And District 12, which I hope will be my new district, is part of the world I have known most of my life.”
The new Texas House District 13 wraps around McLennan County and includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, and eastern McLennan County south of West. It also includes all of Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties.
Angelia Orr, a former Hill County district clerk and former district director for State Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine, was the first to announce her candidacy for District 13.
For Anderson, the most important legislation that came out of the session, besides the overall budget, were bills to expand broadband service aimed at providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet service across Texas. Whether his phraseology was intentional or not, Anderson told the crowd February’s devastating winter storm and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “unmasked” the dire need for improvements to the statewide broadband system.
He said it is now up to the new members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas to write the rules matching the legislative intent of the bills governing adoption of the new provisions.
Anderson also said the Legislature’s creation of two new courts for McLennan County, a new county court-at-law and a new state district court, was needed. He said it is highly unusual for one county to get two new courts during a single legislative session.
The lawmakers said the winter storm and COVID-19-related legislation took the Legislature down some unexpected paths. However, bills to protect businesses from pandemic-related liabilities and to assist them in recovering lost revenue were essential for the state’s economic well-being.
Anderson said a “confluence of multiple issues” combined to contribute to the devastating effects of February’s winter storm. He said a major issue was created when portions of the grid were shut down to conserve energy and many of the state’s natural gas generators were not listed as essential. If those plants had not been shut down, the effects of the storm would not have been as bad, Anderson said.
Anderson does not expect a repeat of the problems, but said the storm exposed reliability issues with wind and solar power.