Waco asking for water conservation, dispels rumors of shutdown

The city of Waco assured residents Tuesday that rumors of an impending water system shutdown are untrue.
Mayor Dillon Meek posted the following on Facebook:
There are rumors circulating on the internet and social media that the City of Waco is turning off the water supply. That is not true. These rumors, which are statewide at this point, are making the situation worse because they create fear and encourage citizens to use more water at a time when production supply is limited.
Due to the extreme cold and electricity outages related to it, the City is struggling to meet demand. If this continues, mandatory boil water notices will be issued for all or a part of the City of Waco and its customer cities. To be clear: at this time, the City does not anticipate needing to turn off the water supply but could be forced to issue a boil water notice.
The City is taking every step possible to address this problem. However, to ensure there is water for everyone, the public’s help is needed.
Just as electricity producers are asking for the public’s help to curtail energy usage, the City of Waco is asking for the public’s help to curtail water usage.
The City is asking the public to take the following steps for the next 48 hours:
1. Do not use washing machine for laundry or automated dish washer (hand wash only using limited water).
2. Do not drip all faucets in your home. To prevent lines from freezing, drip the faucet that is farthest from your meter, particularly lines located on an outside wall.
3. Do not store or hoard water by filling bathtubs or other large containers. If everyone does this, water pressure will fall resulting in the following consequences:
a. Mandatory boil water notices will be required (at a time when many citizens have no electricity with which to boil water)
b. Water for firefighting purposes will be threatened or, worse, unavailable.
4. Each day fill enough containers to provide (a) each person in your home 1 gallon of water for the next 24 hours, and (b) an additional gallon per day for cooking use.
TO REPEAT, HOARDING WATER WILL CREATE PROBLEMS AND IF THIS IS A NORMAL NIGHT OF WATER USAGE IN WACO, AT THIS TIME, WE SHOULD BE FINE.
The water supply is barely meeting demand now. Mandatory boil water notices may be needed if pressures continue to fall.
The rumors that are being generated stating to fill up bathtubs are creating serious problems for our community. Please refrain from this.
The City has also asked businesses and industrial customers to curtail water usage so that water is available for all.
Surrounding communities that Waco provides water to include Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson. These communities are contractually obligated to follow the above guidance and relay this information to their citizens. The City also requests the public’s help in identifying any water main breaks or leaks. Leaks and water main breaks can be reported by calling 254-299-2489.