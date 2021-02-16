Waco asking for water conservation, dispels rumors of shutdown

The City is asking the public to take the following steps for the next 48 hours:

1. Do not use washing machine for laundry or automated dish washer (hand wash only using limited water).

2. Do not drip all faucets in your home. To prevent lines from freezing, drip the faucet that is farthest from your meter, particularly lines located on an outside wall.

3. Do not store or hoard water by filling bathtubs or other large containers. If everyone does this, water pressure will fall resulting in the following consequences:

a. Mandatory boil water notices will be required (at a time when many citizens have no electricity with which to boil water)

b. Water for firefighting purposes will be threatened or, worse, unavailable.

4. Each day fill enough containers to provide (a) each person in your home 1 gallon of water for the next 24 hours, and (b) an additional gallon per day for cooking use.

TO REPEAT, HOARDING WATER WILL CREATE PROBLEMS AND IF THIS IS A NORMAL NIGHT OF WATER USAGE IN WACO, AT THIS TIME, WE SHOULD BE FINE.

The water supply is barely meeting demand now. Mandatory boil water notices may be needed if pressures continue to fall.