Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River.

Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to apply for about $15 million to replace the bridge with a four-lane version that can more efficiently move traffic in a growing area. Federal legislation targeting infrastructure shortcomings gives the city a funding pool to tap.

But city public works director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said local entities must prove their case. Getting the money is not guaranteed.

A new bridge would have four lanes, sidewalks and approaches. It would replace one the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crafted when it built the new Lake Waco in the 1960s. And it could better accommodate extra traffic created by the recent conversion of River Valley Intermediate School to a middle school and interest shown by developers in multiple tracts of land, Burlarley-Hyland said.

The version of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2021 included funding specifically for the project. But it did not survive in the final version of the law approved in November, meaning that the project must compete with other infrastructure projects.

If that application is approved, local entities much provide a 10% to 20% match. Burlarley-Hyland said Friday she understands the match will total 10%, with the city responsible for 9% and McLennan County the 1% balance.

The bridge now crossing Speegleville Road "is currently classified as functionally obsolete by the Texas Department of Transportation, which means that the bridge does not have the adequate lanes width or shoulder width to serve current traffic demands," an information packet with Tuesday's council agenda item states.

"It's always been on the city radar," said Burlarley-Hyland.

The city has hired Waco-based Walker Partners for engineering work on the bridge, and is now moving forward with right-of-way acquisition and environmental studies.

Technically speaking, the city of Waco owns the bridge and bears responsibility to solicit bids, award a contract and monitor construction, if federal money is forthcoming. Burlarley-Hyland said federal authorities have not informed her of the approval timeline.

Walker Partners is familiar with the project. In 2016, the city engaged the firm to complete a study and report on conditions from the north end of the Middle Bosque River to U.S. Highway 84. It provided a preliminary cost estimate and schematics for building a new bridge parallel to the existing one. The county, meanwhile, designed and executed a construction project for its portion of Speegleville Road, said the council's information packet.

"Due to funding available at the time, the city did not move forward with its project," said the summary submitted to the council. The city this year asked Walker Partners to review and revise its 2016 schematic design.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Federal Highway Administration will allocate more than $27 billion through the Bridge Formula Program, which can pay for projects owned by state departments of transportation and local governments alike. There are more than 55,000 bridges in Texas, about 677 in McLennan County and 73 in Waco, according to the Texas Department of Transportation and Burlarley-Hyland.

The city has identified several other bridges that may qualify for attention, and federal funding, including where New Road crosses the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the Walmart entrance. Another is the Herring Avenue bridge across the Brazos River near Cameron Park.

McLennan County in recent years funded improvements to Speegleville Road from north of the bridge to State Highway 6. The project, completed in April, included widening the roadway, placing a new bridge over Hog Creek, installing curb and gutter in some areas, and improving ditches, said County Engineer Zane Dunnam in an email response to questions.

Dunnam said the city of Waco improved Speegleville Road from U.S. Highway 84 to the Middle Bosque bridge. That work included retopping the roadway, installing traffic signals and upgrading utilities.

Dunnam supplied a breakdown from Walker Partners showing that placing a new bridge across the Middle Bosque would cost $17.6 million, including $15.4 million to build and $2.2 million to prepare to build. Waco would be responsible for $15.7 million of that total, while the county would owe $1.8 million.