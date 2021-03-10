Waco, Baylor, others continue to require masks where they can; McLennan County eases some rules

Meek said city staff has considered allowing private events on city property again. He said the city council would would work with event producers, local doctors and city staff to come up with a plan and a timeline.

“We are moving quickly on that and should have some continued public discussion on that soon,” Meek said.

He said some events, including outdoor events, might be safer than others. He also said he wants members of the sports community and others affected by the safety measures to be part of the discussion.

“I want to have an open dialogue about this,” Meek said.

Any increase in COVID-19 cases in the county could reverse an easing of event restrictions, but it will depend on medical experts’ input, he said.

Meek said he is asking people to take the high road and avoid conflict over the mask issue, agreeing to disagree as a way of protecting each other.

“Different people are going to have different opinions on the outcome of this order,” Meek said. “There are going to be moments when we disagree with other people’s approach in this moment, but one way Waco can respond to this is disagreeing with conviction, but without disparaging our fellow Wacoans.”