Waco, Baylor, others continue to require masks where they can; McLennan County eases some rules

Institutions throughout McLennan County still require employees, and in many cases the public, to continue masking up to protect against COVID-19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order doing away with the statewide mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, leaving it up to individual entities to decide whether to keep mask requirements in place on properties they control. Waco Police did not report any issues arising from the first day under the new policy that required their attention.
Baylor University, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College are continuing to require masks on their property. H-E-B, Walmart and Target are keeping their mask policies for customers and employees unchanged.
McLennan County department heads have the option to require employees to continue wearing masks, but the public is only required to do so in the McLennan County Courthouse. While not requiring masks, the county’s new policy urges their use.
The city of Waco is continuing to require masks for employees and visitors in its facilities, but the new statewide policy prohibits cities from making mask requirements beyond their property.
“We are unable, at the city level, to regulate these matters,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “However we can regulate our employees and activity on our property.”
Meek said city staff has considered allowing private events on city property again. He said the city council would would work with event producers, local doctors and city staff to come up with a plan and a timeline.
“We are moving quickly on that and should have some continued public discussion on that soon,” Meek said.
He said some events, including outdoor events, might be safer than others. He also said he wants members of the sports community and others affected by the safety measures to be part of the discussion.
“I want to have an open dialogue about this,” Meek said.
Any increase in COVID-19 cases in the county could reverse an easing of event restrictions, but it will depend on medical experts’ input, he said.
Meek said he is asking people to take the high road and avoid conflict over the mask issue, agreeing to disagree as a way of protecting each other.
“Different people are going to have different opinions on the outcome of this order,” Meek said. “There are going to be moments when we disagree with other people’s approach in this moment, but one way Waco can respond to this is disagreeing with conviction, but without disparaging our fellow Wacoans.”
Meek said he would also urge everyone to extend help to people who are considered especially vulnerable to the virus and who have not been vaccinated.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the governor’s order last summer requiring masks never applied to city property, so the new order that took effect Wednesday has no direct bearing on the city’s policies.
“I made the decision to hold the status quo for our employees to wear masks and keep the same procedures at this point,” Ford said.
So far, one employee has complained about the mask requirement, but others have said they appreciate it.
“In the public service world we’ve got jobs to do,” Ford said. “People rely on us to stay healthy and safe, and it doesn’t serve the public well to have a bunch of COVID-19-infected city employees out.”
Ford said the policy will likely stay in place until the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 is “significantly higher.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, state data showed 19,861 McLennan County residents had been fully vaccinated, almost 9.9% of the county’s 200,781 residents age 16 or older.
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone announced in a March 4 statement, two days after Abbott announced the coming statewide change, that the university would continue requiring everyone on campus to wear masks.
“It is unfortunate that Texas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country,” Livingstone wrote. “Here in McLennan County, our community continues to struggle to get access to adequate vaccine doses. As we currently have a high COVID-19 case count on our campus, we will continue to do what’s best for Baylor and our entire University community.”
Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the majority of students, faculty and staff have supported the decision so far.
McLennan Community College Director of Emergency Management Frank Patterson said MCC made the same call last week.
“We wanted to make sure there was no confusion when people came back (from spring break),” Patterson said. “I received emails and phone calls from both sides, people who said ‘we ought to follow suit’ and some who said ‘we need to keep it in place.’”
He said the college will continue monitoring hospitalization and vaccination rates and could always change its policy in the future.
Texas State Technical College also is keeping its mask requirements in place, according to its website.
Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said police cannot enforce a business’s mask policy, but they can enforce trespassing laws if someone is refusing to leave after being asked to do so for violation of a mask policy. When Abbott’s emergency order went into effect last year, the city’s Code Enforcement department took calls about violations. Now, Bynum said businesses should call the Waco Police Department directly.
“It becomes a criminal trespass issue, not because of the mask, but because the business has said ‘You cannot enter’ and they tried to anyways,” he said.
He said he is unaware of any businesses that called Waco Police over someone refusing to wear a mask Wednesday.
Bynum said Waco Police Department’s roughly 270 officers and 50 civilian employees will continue to wear masks under the Waco policy.
“I was told it will continue until we can get the majority of city employees vaccinated,” Bynum said. “There are more than 1,500 employees that work for the city of Waco, so that’s going to be a while.”