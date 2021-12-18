The city of Waco will partner with Baylor University to fund a $185 million home for the university's basketball teams on the downtown riverfront, one that would double as a city-run performance venue and anchor a larger development.

The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding for the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, which is set to break ground in June and wrap up by January 2024.

The Baylor University Board of Regents is set Monday to approve funding for the 7,000-seat arena that athletics officials say will improve fan experience and sightlines for their highly successful teams. The facility will also include a development center for men's and women's teams and offices for coaches.

Baylor officials had proposed in May 2019 to build the basketball arena a mile down the Brazos River, next to the existing Ferrell Center. But after discussions with city leaders late that year, they began to explore a multiuse venue that would integrate into a larger vision of urban development along University Parks Drive between Interstate 35 and Franklin Avenue.

"I think this project represents a kind of meshing of both the Baylor campus and downtown," Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades said Friday. "I think that's really positive for both entities. We look at it as an extension and an expansion of our campus, and the vibrancy with downtown and everything that will be going on when this project is completed."

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the Foster Pavilion will be a keystone of a partnership among the city, Baylor and private developers that would result in $700 million in downtown riverfront redevelopment in coming years. He called it a "generational, transformational" project.

"This is the culmination of our community for years prioritizing the development of our riverfront," Meek said. "I think the economic impact of this development is going to be the most significant development in downtown Waco’s history, period."

The city's $65 million contribution would come from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone, which funds downtown improvements through the growth of local property tax revenue in the zone. The contribution, which would include direct payments over five years and a longer-term TIF bond, would not directly require a change to property tax rates.

City Manager Bradley Ford, who helped negotiate the deal with Baylor, said it would provide benefits to both sides. Key points in the agreement include:

Baylor University will close by March on 6.6 acres owned by partners Joe Beard and Rick Sheldon on University Parks next to Baylor's Clifton Robinson Tower.

Baylor will deed about 4 acres of that land to the city of Waco, which will develop public parking garages on each side of Clay Avenue, for a total of 600 structured spaces that will be free except on game days.

On the arena side of Clay, the city will recruit a developer to build a full-service hotel of more than 150 rooms adjacent to the parking garage. The private hotel on land leased from the city could cost $60 million or more.

On the other side of Clay, the city will work with Catalyst Urban Development, which is now developing the adjacent city riverfront property, to add residential, retail, and restaurant uses to the newly acquired land.

The city will fund landscaping around the plaza that connects University Parks Drive with the new arena.

The city will rebuild the riverwalk from the site and in both directions, to Franklin Avenue and to Baylor Law School, making it more pedestrian-friendly and less flood-prone.

The city will be allowed to book concerts and other performances at the venue 90 days per year, likely using a third-party event booker.

TIF money will upgrade the venue with loading docks, extra green room space, lighting rigs and audiovisual equipment to allow it to function for concerts and shows.

“We see, and I think Baylor does too, that this will be active on concert nights and venue nights for sure, but it also becomes a secondary opportunity on football game days,” Ford said. “And if we do this right, it’s an activity generator beyond the nights we’re in the building.”

Ford added that the deal is expected to include $167 million in private development, including the hotel and about $100 million in new development from Catalyst, which is in the midst of a $50 million project now.

Baylor officials said the costs of acquiring land and upgrading the venue to host concerts account for much of the increase in the project budget from $105 million to $185 million, and the city is paying for most of that differential.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone said without the downtown riverfront location, the university would not have made the pavilion a multipurpose venue.

“It really helps build out the city and partners with the city on something they would really like to see,” Livingstone said.

She said donor interest in the project is strong. Baylor already has $90 million available from donors, including $75 million from the Foster family. Interest has only grown since the men's team won the national championship this year, and the women's team, which won its last national title in 2019, remains highly ranked.

With the city's contribution, Baylor will be about $30 million shy of its funding goal.

"We actually anticipate most of that being covered by donor gifts," Livingstone said.

Unlike McLane Stadium, the Foster Pavilion will not require debt, "which is really fabulous," she said.

“It’s the first time we have done a major project like this without having to borrow funds. So it will be very positive from a financial perspective for the university."

Livingstone said the project offers a unique chance to unify Baylor and Greater Waco.

"I think historically I-35 has been a huge barrier between Baylor and the city," she said. "The I-35 construction is going to help a lot with that as we improve access underneath and across the freeway. And when we start partnering and building out across that space, I think it will really reduce that as a barrier and make it feel more like we’re all part of the same community."

In statements provided to the Tribune-Herald, Baylor men's coach Scott Drew and women's coach Nicki Collen supported the downtown site as a way to connect Baylor to the Waco community.

"We need everyone in Waco to help us create the nation's best home court advantage, and this location is a huge step forward in making that happen," Drew stated.

Rhiannon Saegert Rhiannon Saegert is a graduate of the University of North Texas who formerly worked at The Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Okla., the Denton Record-Chronicle and Eater magazine.