Contractors have stocked pipe in a fenced property at the location of the former Sanger School as they begin a $4.9 million project to replace water and sewer lines along a portion of North 18th Street in the Sanger-Heights neighborhood.

The council awarded the $4.9 million contract Dec. 20 to Lupe Rubio Construction, a price tag that includes new water and sewer lines along 18th Street from Waco Drive to Bosque Boulevard, city council documents state.

It also includes resurfacing the street after putting in the water lines, as well as rebuilding some curbs, gutters and sidewalks, according to Jim Reed, capital improvements program manager with the city of Waco.

"The contractor will leave at least one travel lane open, almost all the time," Reed said by phone Wednesday. "We don't want to change the traffic pattern that people use to go to and from work along 18th Street."

Reed said there may be some times when the crews have to shut down a whole intersection to connect the new line to other lines, but each time they do this shouldn't take more than a week.

"The city will provide 72 hours notice to all residents before an entire intersection gets shut down," Reed said.

When the contractors actually start digging up the streets will depend on how soon the supply chain can deliver the water and sewer main components, said Jessica Emmett Sellers, city of Waco utilities spokesperson.

The project began May 1 and is scheduled to finish within 415 calendar days, or August 2024.

The project began as a design in July 2021 for replacing an oversized water line along 18th Street that dated to 1944 and suffered from repeated line breaks, council documents say. As CP&Y, Inc. designed the water line replacement, the city determined the parallel sanitary sewer was deteriorating as well and added its replacement to the project, council documents say.

The project will also extend new water and sewer lines around the perimeter of the proposed Renaissance at Sanger redevelopment, which is bordered by 17th and 18th streets and Fort and Sanger avenues at the old Sanger Avenue School property.

The city of Waco in 2018 chose Grassroots Waco to redevelop the 3.2-acre site, which the city of Waco acquired two years after the 2008 fire that ravaged the long-disused school building. The Waco City Council in April approved a development agreement that would grant Grassroots Waco the land and $334,000 in incentives to be used toward on-site utilities.

Construction is due to begin in September 2024, according to the agreement, which is one month after the 18th Street project is to wrap up.

“They’re using our lot as a staging area,” said Grassroots Waco executive director Mike Stone. “That was already in the works before our deal was finalized.”

Stone said his compact housing development will build about 26 homes in that block. Running the new water and sewer lines will benefit Stone’s project as well many surrounding neighborhoods, he said.

The city generally runs water lines of 8- to 12-inch diameter PVC pipe and buries these about 4 to 6 feet deep, Sellers said. Wastewater lines are usually 8- to 10-inch PVC pipe and buried from 6 to 13 feet deep.

The money to pay for the whole project comes from capital improvement bonds through the city’s water fund, wastewater fund and streets fund, Emmett Sellers said.