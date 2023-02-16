A handful of new candidates have entered races for Waco-area school board or city council positions in the May 6 elections, as a Friday evening deadline approaches.

Most candidates who have filed so far to run for seats on Waco, Hewitt or Bellmead city councils, or the McLennan Community College, Midway Independent School District or Waco ISD boards are incumbents, though a few challengers have filed. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file. The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6. Early voting will start April 24. Election Day is on a Saturday, and less than 10% of eligible voters typically turn out for May elections in McLennan County.

Waco City Council

Tiffany Vidaña, who ran against incumbent Alice Rodriguez last year to serve out an unexpired term in the District 2 spot, filed last week to run for the spot again in the upcoming election. Rodriguez also has filed.

Vidaña, a substitute teacher working on a master’s degree in social work from Baylor University, said District 2 constituents' support for her has grown since the last election.

“I’ve had a lot of people in the community who encouraged me to run again,” she said. “It was on my mind, but I’d been struggling with the idea because I knew I’d be in school. There are a lot of people who want change in our district.”

Vidaña said as council member she would prioritize government transparency, staying connected with her constituents and focusing on affordable housing, an issue she said applies to all of Waco.

Real estate agent Anthony Johnson has filed for the District 4 seat along with Darius Ewing, who was appointed to the position in 2020. Ewing served for five months before losing an election bid to Kelly Palmer, who stepped down late last year, citing time constraints related to work. The council appointed David Horner last month to fill the vacancy left by Palmer, but Horner has said he does not intend to run in May.

District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes has filed for reelection and had not drawn a challenger as of Thursday.

McLennan Community College

Jonathan Hill, a Baylor University brand specialist, was appointed Monday to the District 1 seat on the MCC board and has filed to run to keep the position in the May 6 election. Trustees appointed Hill after Doug McDurham stepped down from the seat in December after taking a job in Oklahoma. No other District 1 candidate had filed as of Thursday.

Ilda Sabido, assistant program manager for the McLennan Community Investment Fund, filed to run for the District 3 seat. Sabido, a member of the Waco Parks and Recreation Board and the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association, ran for the Waco ISD board in 2020.

Bellmead

In Bellmead, Precinct 5 Council Member Bryan Winget has filed for reelection. He had not drawn any challengers as of Thursday.

Ruth Mitchell filed to run for the Precinct 1 seat on Thursday, a position currently held by Karen Coleman.

Waco ISD

Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry and local paralegal and dance teacher Ashley Stone filed last week to run for the Waco ISD board's Place 7 seat, one of the board's two at-large seats, against incumbent Angelo Ochoa, who has filed for reelection. Ochoa, an investment adviser, has held the position since last May, when he won a special election to fill an unexpired term of a board member who stepped down early.

District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña also has filed for reelection and had not drawn a challenger as of Thursday.

The upcoming Waco ISD election will include another special election, this one to fill the unexpired term of District 5 Trustee Emily Iazzetti, whose resignation will take effect on Election Day as her family moves to the Austin area. The board approved the special election during its meeting Thursday, and filing will run Friday to March 5. Two years remain on the District 5 term. Trustees' terms last three years.