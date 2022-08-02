Waco budget sets out American Rescue Plan funding uses on housing, generators, more

As Waco officials wade through the budgeting process, they are looking to federal COVID-19 aid awarded last year to help fix the city's housing market, buy emergency generators and fund health care facility expansions.

Under the city's proposed 2022-23 budget, $11 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $2.9 in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding will help pay for suggestions in the city's new strategic housing plan.

Other city purchases funded by the almost $35 million Waco is receiving from the American Rescue Plan that Congress approved in March 2021 include $10 million for emergency generators for water treatment, $1 million for generators for community centers, $2.5 million to help Waco Family Medicine expand its headquarters and $3 million for a new Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network Crisis Hub. Another $1.7 million will go toward developing affordable housing.

During the last half-hour of a city council meeting Tuesday, a crowd gathered outside the meeting room with plans to speak during the "hearing of visitors" portion of the meeting, for or against, a local version of the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone act.

During a previous city council meeting, speakers from Pro Choice Waco asked the council to consider adopting a measure deprioritizing local enforcement of state abortion restrictions, similar to measures adopted in Austin and Denton. Council Member Kelly Palmer previously requested the council discuss the possibility during a future meeting, but the item was not on Tuesday’s agenda. City Secretary Michelle Hicks said city workers were still tallying the number of registered speakers as of 6 p.m., but the stack of speakers’ cards had grown noticeably thick. More Tribune-Herald coverage of the issue is planned in the coming days.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city had an unusual purchasing year because of inflation and a sharp increase in prices for supplies like chlorine, asphalt and concrete the city uses on a daily basis. Construction costs vary between 15% higher and 30% higher than they would have been before, Ford said.

“We’ve had to act differently, because we’re under unique pressures,” he said.

The proposed budget includes $3.1 million for the city's home rehabilitation program, $1.8 million for its down payment assistance program, and $2 million for a small-business-support program similar to the one the city developed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Waco City Council meeting Tuesday, Ford said he recommends allocating $3.5 million to the small business program and a $325,000 grant program for businesses whose bottom lines have been harmed by ongoing roadwork, including work along Dutton Avenue, Elm Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Ford said the $215 million capital improvement program is such a dramatic increase over the previous year’s $118 million because most of the increase will be spent on downtown development around Baylor University’s new basketball arena. Ford said once those riverfront projects are complete, capital improvement program money will mostly be for parks and library projects for the next two to four years.

He said the city also had to increase salaries mid-year, when he would typically wait until the end of the year. A 6% average salary increase would go into effect in October if the budget is approved, as would a paid six-month parental leave policy.

The budget also includes $6.2 million to help build a science center in East Waco.

“We have other partners that are coming alongside us both in terms of SpaceX and Baylor University on that project as well,” Ford said.

Officials previously have discussed converting the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center building along the Brazos River into a science center after the community center operations there relocate to the former Doris Miller YMCA facility about a mile away.

Parks projects include $10 million toward a community park for the housing development Turner Behringer plans to build at the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium, $3.5 million to redevelop Lions Park, $2.7 million for the first phase of a park in China Spring, and $27 million to rebuild the riverwalk along Lake Brazos.

The proposed budget would lower the city’s tax rate by about a quarter of a cent, reducing it to 76.4782 cents per $100 valuation, from 76.7282 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate would be almost 68 cents per $100.

The Waco City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed tax rate during its Aug. 16 meeting. A second hearing and final reading is scheduled for Sept. 6.