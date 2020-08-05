Waco budget would earmark $20.1 million to continue street upgrades

“I think there’s a lot of validity in keeping things as is, given the uncertainties going forward,” Ewing said. “But I also am pretty firmly against making decisions based on what will happen in the next six to 12 months, rather than looking forward past that.”

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield compared Waco’s situation to that of other cities, pointing out no staff positions or services have been cut as part of the new budget.

“Waco is sitting in a far better spot because of the fiscal conservativeness that previous councils have had and do have … and the skills of our finance team,” Barefield said. “That’s a good thing.”

She said a minimal tax cut or adjustment would be too risky during an uncertain year and wouldn’t make enough of a tangible, long-term difference to homeowners.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he agreed with Kinnaird and Barefield, and that he’d have a “very hard time” supporting a nominal tax cut.

The city is projecting $473 million in revenue for fiscal year 2021, more than the $454 million projected for fiscal year 2020, which ends Sept. 30. Expenditures are projected to come to $500 million, an increase over the $492 million projected for 2020.

Tourism drops