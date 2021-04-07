Waco bus system overhaul estimate tops $30 million

She said the project would especially have benefits for residents in District 1, which she represents, giving residents easier access to employers and vice versa. Given the long list of ongoing road and utility projects causing temporary disruptions in the city, she could see the benefit of tackling the bus system in phases.

“I get the phased approach. …We’re already as torn up at one time as we can be,” Barefield said.

A Federal Transportation Administration grant would pay for much of the Bus Rapid Transit work, if approved, and the city has taken initial steps in the lengthy application and approval process for one of the possible grants, including hiring AECOM in 2019 and collecting public input on initial proposals for bus stop placement.

The long central line would have 28 stations, and shorter routes would branch off into neighborhoods. For the main line, fare collection could be handled before riders board the bus at more-developed stations, possibly with raised platforms to ease loading. Buses also could be prioritized in various ways in traffic flow, with the goal of making the consistency of timing similar to a light rail or subway system.

The new system would replace Waco Transit's current fixed bus route layout.