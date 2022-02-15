Waco buying Brazos River water right dating to 1921

A Brazos River water right the Waco City Council moved to purchase Tuesday will support further industrial and residential development, according to city officials.
The council voted to spend $4.3 million for 628 acres of land at 646 Farm-to-Market Road 2114 in Smiths Bend, which comes with the right to divert and use 701 million gallons of water per year. The water right has a priority date of 1921, making it the 57th oldest out of a total of 1,841 water rights on the Brazos River, according to city council information.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the purchase is more economical than increasing Lake Waco’s capacity by the same amount.
“Water rights in Texas, they’re not making any more of them,” Ford said. “And so as we plan for the engine of the economy to keep growing over the next generation or two, we need water to support it.”
Older water rights take precedent over newer rights. The city's purchase could protect it from having to release Brazos-bound water from Lake Waco in the case of a user with senior water rights facing a shortfall.
The city and other users were the subject of a "priority call" by Dow Chemical in 2012 requiring new Bosque River flow into Lake Waco to pass on through to the Brazos, but new rain meant the order was lifted shortly after it was put in place. The call was based on Dow's water right dating to 1942 that supplies a plant near the coast in Freeport.
In response to a question from Mayor Dillon Meek during Tuesday's meeting, Ford said the city would retain the 1921 water right if it later sells the Smiths Bend land it is set to buy.
“Ensuring that we have access to water for the growth we’re experiencing in a high value way is exactly what we should be doing,” Meek said. “So I look forward to procuring these water rights.”
Waco’s average daily water use is about 41 million gallons per day. With that rate, the purchase would equate to a 17-day supply.
TSTC training center
Also during Tuesday's meeting, officials from Texas State Technical College and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce updated the council on efforts to develop an industrial training center in Waco.
TSTC business relationship manager Adam Barber said the first step would involve creating an industry task force and a leadership team headed by industry leaders, the city, the chamber, TSTC, the Waco Industrial Foundation, Prosper Waco and other local organizations involved in education and workforce development.
The next step would be developing a 12-week pilot program that would launch with 50 trainees and focus on pneumatics, hydraulics and basic electrical training. A full-fledged facility could be anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 square feet and cost $23 million to build, Barber said.
“There are not enough skilled workers for the jobs of the Texas economy and in our local economy,” Barber said. “Communities around the state had been awakening to this, and they've been reinvesting in technical education, the capital, and Austin has been responding to initiatives to stimulate technical education.”