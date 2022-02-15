Waco buying Brazos River water right dating to 1921

A Brazos River water right the Waco City Council moved to purchase Tuesday will support further industrial and residential development, according to city officials.

The council voted to spend $4.3 million for 628 acres of land at 646 Farm-to-Market Road 2114 in Smiths Bend, which comes with the right to divert and use 701 million gallons of water per year. The water right has a priority date of 1921, making it the 57th oldest out of a total of 1,841 water rights on the Brazos River, according to city council information.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the purchase is more economical than increasing Lake Waco’s capacity by the same amount.

“Water rights in Texas, they’re not making any more of them,” Ford said. “And so as we plan for the engine of the economy to keep growing over the next generation or two, we need water to support it.”

Older water rights take precedent over newer rights. The city's purchase could protect it from having to release Brazos-bound water from Lake Waco in the case of a user with senior water rights facing a shortfall.