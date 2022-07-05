Waco calls for water conservation as lake level drops

Waco officials are encouraging water conservation and experts say lawns will survive being watered as little as once per week, as the water level in Lake Waco drops toward levels not seen in a decade or more.

“Please consider water conservation and consider taking action to reduce water demands,” city of Waco spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said by email Tuesday.

The water levels in the Lake Waco reservoir continue to decline, she said. As of Tuesday, the lake level was almost 7 feet below normal, and about an inch from triggering the first stage of the city's drought management plan, which involves the city limiting its own water use and monitoring for excessive watering citywide.

Evaporation and normal water use are the main reasons for the lake level’s general decline since September, said Mike Champagne, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake manager for Lake Waco.

According to Waco's water department, outdoor irrigation accounts for 35% of municipal water use.

McLennan County Master Gardeners say most lawns will survive with less water than homeowners typically use.

“In most soils in the county, watering equivalent to an inch of rainfall, once a week will keep lawns alive,” said Mark Barnett, a landscaping expert with the Master Gardeners.

Where the soil is rocky or sandy, most water drains away, Barnett said. With that soil watering often is the only way to keep a lawn alive.

Barnett said watering one inch, once a week, soaks most soils in the county much deeper than watering for a few minutes daily.

“Then, as the water closer to the surface evaporates and gets used by the plants, the lawn’s roots will grow deeper to reach the water left during those longer, less frequent waterings,” Barnett said.

He said that this method of watering, when done before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m., will produce a more robust root system and a more resilient lawn.

“Lawns that get watered a little bit every day, will get shocked when it’s over 100 degrees in a drought,” he said.

Surface grass may turn brown, but the main idea is to keep the roots alive, he said. That way, lawns will generally turn green again in the fall when temperatures drop and rains return.

The last appreciable rainfall on the lake put about seven-tenths of an inch across the entire surface of the lake on June 28, U.S. Geological Survey records show. The USGS keeps the official records of the lake level at Lake Waco, according to Champagne.

At that time, in June, records show the lake level rose to around 455.47 feet from 455.42 feet. It has continued its steady decline since then reaching about an inch over 455 feet Tuesday.

The city of Waco is reviewing the drought contingency plan to identify ways to conserve the available water supply, Sedelmeier said.

When the lake level reaches 455 feet, stage one of the plan calls for the city of Waco to begin limiting its own water use and monitoring for excessive watering. Citywide mandatory water restrictions would happen in stage two of the plan, if the lake drops to 452 feet.

The city has not had to impose stage two restrictions in decades, certainly not since the lake's authorized level was raised 7 feet in 2003, Jonathan Echols, a spokesperson for the city water department, said in May.

