Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations

A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday.

“There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and supportive and healing environment to recover from a crisis episode,” said Tom Christian, grants and special projects director for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network’s Klaras Center for Families.

He said the grant would fill a gap in necessary services for vulnerable children and youth in need of temporary, comprehensive mental health crisis respite services.

The Klaras Center, a service of the behavioral health network, recently received a $1.1 million grant award from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The purpose of the grant is for the Klaras Center to provide the programs Christian described for youngsters in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties.

The grant will allow the Klaras Center to sustain and expand current programs, including the Chase House facility, which launched in 2019 and has helped hundreds of youth, said Ron Kimbell, director of child and adolescent behavioral health for the Klaras Center.

“This funding represents a decades-long dream of securing ongoing funding for essential Child & Adolescent Crisis Respite programming in our region,” Kimbell said.

The Chase House aims to create a home-like environment purposefully not reminiscent of psychiatric hospital settings that can often exacerbate traumas for children and adolescents, a statement from the behavioral health network says.