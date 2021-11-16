Waco chamber seeks $100,000 for area employee recruitment program

Far-flung businesses are clamoring to make Central Texas their home, and a talent recruitment program called inWaco would ensure a qualified workforce awaits them, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce officials pitching the program said.

Chamber President Matt Meadors and industry recruiter Kris Collins presented their plan to the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. The chamber is asking each to fork over $50,000 as seed money, for a total of $100,000, while the chamber will cover administrative costs and sell ads on the forthcoming inWaco website.

"I think it sounds like a good program," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. "I'm involved with meeting some of these prospects after the chamber has completed its evaluation and shared what we have to offer, and they want to know what we're doing to recruit talent, what we're doing to upgrade the skills of the workforce we have here now. If they're going to invest millions, they want to know we're in this thing for the long haul."

Felton said Greater Waco and McLennan County stand to make a good first impression, with increased local emphasis on dual high school and college credit opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math education. He said local industry also maintains a good track record of training hires.