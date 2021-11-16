Waco chamber seeks $100,000 for area employee recruitment program

Far-flung businesses are clamoring to make Central Texas their home, and a talent recruitment program called inWaco would ensure a qualified workforce awaits them, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce officials pitching the program said.
Chamber President Matt Meadors and industry recruiter Kris Collins presented their plan to the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. The chamber is asking each to fork over $50,000 as seed money, for a total of $100,000, while the chamber will cover administrative costs and sell ads on the forthcoming inWaco website.
"I think it sounds like a good program," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. "I'm involved with meeting some of these prospects after the chamber has completed its evaluation and shared what we have to offer, and they want to know what we're doing to recruit talent, what we're doing to upgrade the skills of the workforce we have here now. If they're going to invest millions, they want to know we're in this thing for the long haul."
Felton said Greater Waco and McLennan County stand to make a good first impression, with increased local emphasis on dual high school and college credit opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math education. He said local industry also maintains a good track record of training hires.
"The missing link is attracting talented workers with our quality of life," Felton said. "We've got people getting educated in Waco, then leaving and going to other places because they're not sure something is here for them. On the West Coast, for example, California has a state income tax, high property taxes, and the cost of living is out the roof. You can move to Texas, have a career here, have lower taxes and a lower cost of living."
Felton said young professionals and college graduates these days "don't want to live in a vacuum, they want to live where they can have fun."
Lifestyle images appear liberally throughout the proposed inWaco website. "There's plenty to do," it says, while showcasing categories including food and drink, the great outdoors, music & arts and attractions. It touts opportunities in advanced manufacturing, aviation/aerospace/defense, health care technology, professional and financial services and supply chain/logistics.
Onsite space is available to industry partners such as Caterpillar, SpaceX and L3Harris that may desire to sponsor content or have logos appear.
"Greater Waco is home to Fortune 500 companies, local start-ups and businesses at every size in between," a notation says.
According to material presented by the chamber, the inWaco program represents a strategy that features data mining, or finding individuals based on characteristics and how to best reach them. The creative segment includes advertising and marketing pieces to engage the individuals. Then there is strategic ad placement to reach a desired audience, systems to track the success of each campaign, and a sales force to ensure personal outreach, according to the material.
The program will cost an estimated $220,000, according to the chamber. That includes $50,000 each from the city and county, $70,000 in chamber administrative costs and $50,000 from the private sector.
McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller offered a word of caution, saying she hopes inWaco puts the entire county in the best light possible. She also expressed concern that efforts to cast a wide net for qualified individuals may shortchange locals needing employment.
Collins said there is nothing to exclude locals from the process.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Smith said inWaco would be a great start.
"In my lifetime, a lot of years, I've never seen so many help-wanted signs hanging out, and not just a few days," Smith said. "Employers are hunting, but not finding. Some can't wait two or three years. They need help now."