Waco Child Development Center weighs expanding, moving as city plans park redevelopment

After 50 years, a subsidized child care center at the edge of Cotton Palace Park is looking to expand, but the city’s plans to redevelop the park into a bustling hub for locals and tourists alike makes the Waco Child Development Center’s path forward an uncertain one.

The center can accommodate up to 110 children at its current location on city-owned land at 1301 Ross Ave., bordering Cotton Palace Park. The center’s board and leadership have been discussing an expansion of their facility for several years. But ever since the city announced plans for an $8.2 million redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park and held a meeting seeking public input last fall, discussions at the child development center have turned to the potential for a move instead of an expansion.

The city hired Walker Partners, a consulting firm, to produce a master plan for the park that will be completed in six months. The child care center’s board members have met with Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook and Planning Director Clint Peters and representatives from Walker Partners, said Debbie Miller, executive director of the Waco Child Development Center.

“We might not fit in the park, because they were talking about a dog park and bringing in people from the highway,” Miller said. “We don’t want to wait until the last minute and not know.”

Cook said the discussion with the center is in its “beginning stages,” and he is waiting for Walker Partners’ master plan, which will be complete about six months from now.

“In the next few weeks, there will be discussions with (Waco City Council) and we’ll be talking to the public,” Cook said.

At one point, city officials asked if the child care center would consider moving to East Waco, which Miller said is a possibility. The planned mixed use development at the old site of Floyd Casey Stadium also came up as a potential new location, but only in passing.

“I would love to stay here if we could, but it doesn’t mean we have to stay here,” Miller said.

Waco Child Development Center also provides infant care at a second facility on Ninth Street. Miller said the center is licensed to care for up to 45 infants, but the practical limit is closer to 20 because the infant care center is understaffed. If child care and infant care were under one roof, current staff might be able to care for more, she said.

Miller said the center’s leaders have longed to expand the facilities for several years, but unmet child care needs in the city of Waco have mounted during the pandemic.

“It’s horrible now. People don’t want to work,” she said.

She said she receives 20 to 30 calls a day from parents asking if the center has openings, and during a recent Zoom call about the Texas Workforce Commission’s Child Care Services program, officials were discussing expanding infant care across the state.

Miller started working at the center in 1985, when it was still a city of Waco service. In 1988, the city turned control over to an independent board of directors.

“We had no money when I took over, and now we have money to build,” she said. “My goal is to build a nice center for kids and families, with money in the bank so that it can keep running when I’m gone.”

Miller said the center used to be surrounded by several child care centers run by nonprofits and churches, but those started closing in the ‘90s. Nearby on Webster Avenue, Evangelia Settlement offered child care for low-income Waco families for 100 years before closing in 2007.

Today, Talitha Koum is still nearby, having expanded its scope from serving children living at Kate Ross Homes to all of Waco. The others have folded or moved.

Miller said the path forward is still not clear for the Waco Child Development Center, but she estimates it will need 10,000 square feet of space.

According to state laws, subsidized child care centers need to have a minimum of 30 square feet of space for each child, meaning a center for 200 kids would need to be 6,000 square feet, not counting space for kitchens, bathrooms and other utility rooms.

“I’m open to anything in the area where we can help people,” Miller said. “Of course I like this area because I like the big trees, and we have the big playground.”

She said in fall, school-age classes of about 35 children collect pecans around the center, sell them and then vote as a group on what to do with the money. Sometimes it pays for a pizza party, other times the kids vote to divide it evenly among themselves and take it home.

Mack Hardin, who serves on the center’s board of directors, said he would prefer a new facility to be built on land the center owns, rather than expand on land owned by the city. He said that, along with the Cotton Palace Park situation, means getting a bigger facility is taking longer than he would like.

“We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary this year, and as I’ve said to our board, we need to make the best decision for 50 years down the road,” Hardin said.

He said he is waiting on the results of the Walker Partners study, along with the city staff, to see if they conclude the center fits into plans for redeveloping Cotton Palace Park.

“One of the things we have to consider … is if we have to borrow money to do construction, a bank’s not going to lend you money on a building on land that you don’t own,” Hardin said.

He said he is also concerned the center could purchase too little land and not be able to expand in the future.

