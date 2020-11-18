Waco City Council approves $5.5 million in tax rebates for AC Hotel

The Waco City Council has voted to add $1 million to a $4.5 million tax break approved last year for an AC Hotel by Marriott planned at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue.

The council voted Tuesday to give the developers of the 182-room conference hotel up to $5.5 million, based on a 70% rebate of the estimated hotel occupancy tax the project would create over 10 years.

Under the so-called Chapter 380 agreement, SRH Hospitality Downtown Investments would add $47.9 million in capital improvements and 40 new full-time jobs.

The Chapter 380 financing is in addition to an $8.7 million Tax Increment Financing Zone contribution previously approved, bringing the total public contribution to $14.2 million, or nearly 30% of the total project cost.

District 3 Council Member John Kinnaird cast the lone vote against the measure. He said he is “very much” in favor of the Marriott AC project and the previous version of the Chapter 380 agreement, but he still thinks the city has done enough investing in hospitality projects.

“Just this amendment, I’m not in favor of giving any extra money over and above that,” Kinnaird said.