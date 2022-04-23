Waco City Council candidates focus on development, tourism's place ahead of District 2 election

Both challengers for Waco City Council’s District 2 seat said the city has prioritized tourism over district residents in ways they will seek to change if elected May 7.

District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez, a longtime former council member who was appointed to her old position when Hector Sabido resigned last fall, said the economic growth from tourism is overall a good thing.

“We have to walk a fine line. We don’t want to drive developers away, but at the same time we don’t want them taking advantage of the city of Waco and our citizens,” Rodriguez said.

She held the District 2 seat for 24 years before stepping down in 2019 then being appointed last year. She will face substitute teacher Tiffany Vidaña and home health care worker Armando Arvizu in the May 7 election. Monday will see the start of early voting ahead of Election Day, which is on a Saturday like other local city council and school board races held in May that see chronically dismal turnout, even compared with the low turnout for November elections.

At the time of Rodriguez’s appointment, she said she did not plan to seek the full term and that having her in the interim role would give the other five applicants, who included Vidaña, time to meet with constituents and develop their campaigns. When filing to run for the full term opened, Rodriguez said she had changed her mind after constituents asked her to run.

Rodriguez said the planned development of the city-owned Floyd Casey Stadium site and plans to develop Cotton Palace Park into a regional draw will both be positives for District 2 that will bring in more retail businesses. She also said projects including the city’s cooperation with Baylor University on the new basketball arena the university plans to build downtown will benefit everyone who lives in Waco.

“I’ve never seen this much cooperation between the city and Baylor before, and I’m excited about it and happy about it,” Rodriguez said.

Vidaña said increasing transparency in city business is a priority for her. She cited the council’s vote to sell a 9.9 acre lot to the local Salvation Army chapter so the nonprofit can consolidate all of its Waco services to a bigger space as an example.

“I don’t know who put together the La Salle steering committee, but it wasn’t representative of La Salle businesses. Well, it wasn’t representative of the Oakwood Neighborhood Association,” Vidaña said. “I’m sure if they would have had input, and known about this, they would have been more OK with this idea.”

Rodruguez voted against the agreement with The Salvation Army, citing outspoken community members who worried about homeless people moving through the area.

“I keep hearing from folks from downtown, that they’re having problems with them sleeping in their doorways, and mischief and things of that nature,” Rodriguez said.

Arvizu said he wants to reach a compromise between The Salvation Army and the city.

“What I’m trying to do is compromise in every situation,” Arvizu said.

Arvizu, a longtime Waco resident, said protecting District 2 residents and businesses from gentrification is his biggest priority.

“Do you imagine, when people are starting to get pushed out, the economy for these Hispanic businesses is going to get hurt,” Arvizu said.

He said he wants to meet with Chip and Joanna Gaines to discuss the impact of tourism on the cost of housing in District 2, and while nonprofits like Grassroots Waco are already helping people afford housing within city limits, people need more one-on-one help.

All three candidates agreed the cost of housing is a major issue. Vidaña said neighborhoods near Magnolia Market have become so Airbnb-laden it has driven up the price of housing in the district.

Rodriguez said District 2 does not have as many vacant lots as other districts, another challenge when it comes to developing more affordable housing.

Rodriguez said in her many years on council, complaints about road conditions are a universal constant. She said the city of Waco’s pavement program is based on the conditions and costs of each road.

“There will always be streets that need to be fixed,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know that we’ll ever have everybody satisfied with our streets, but that’s our mission.”

Vidaña said she has seen road improvements, but mostly around Magnolia Market at the Silos. Neighborhood roads and sidewalks are more likely to be in poor shape, she said.

“It’s crazy to think we’ve been growing and we don’t have basic infrastructure in our district,” Vidaña said.

Arvizu said road conditions in District 2 have not improved much since the 1970s, in his opinion. He also said he wants the city to hire more local Hispanic roadwork companies. With Hispanics making up about a third of the city’s population, the city government should also hire more people of Hispanic descent, he said.

Vidaña, a member of the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association, said as a council member Rodriguez is not communicative. Vidaña said her volunteer work at Mentor Waco and working as a substitute teacher in South Waco schools make her more plugged into the community by comparison.

She also said transparency is a way to get community members more involved in local politics.

“I’ve been campaigning and block-walking a lot, and it’s amazing to see how people want to get involved in outreach,” Vidaña said.

Arvizu said Mayor Dillon Meek is putting businesses above Waco residents, and said he does not know how to compromise.

“This mayor is different from other mayors, I don’t know what it is,” Arvizu said.

He said if elected he would try to work with Meek, who is running unopposed for reelection in May.

“I hope he realizes that I have a lot to say, and I can make him more aware of the community,” Arvizu said.

