Waco City Council candidates focus on housing, quality-of-life issues ahead of Dist. 1 election

All three candidates running for Waco City Council’s District 1 seat in the May 7 election agree the cost of housing in Waco is a priority.

District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield, 44, who has held the seat since 2018, will run against two newcomers, Russell Rhodes, 62, and Epharm Herring, 59. Early voting in the contest will start Monday.

Rhodes

Rhodes, who is retired, said he is a longtime Waco resident who most people would know as a former employee of Methodist Children’s Home or as a Little League volunteer. He said he recently recovered from cancer, and never expected he would run for local office.

Rhodes said slow pickup of brush and heavy items like mattresses has led to the items piling up in some places in District 1. He said since a heavy trash pickup day in March, people have begun dumping illegally in the neighborhoods.

“That’s why I’m running, because I know I’m not the only one feeling these frustrations,” Rhodes said. “But I can’t go to the city council and I can’t go to my city person. I’m even frustrated with my neighborhood association sometimes.”

He said the cost of housing has become a burden and is especially hard on people on fixed income, like himself.

“I know it’s a problem throughout the United States, but (homes) just aren’t affordable anymore,” Rhodes said.

Herring

Herring, a Navy veteran and former Texas Department of Public Safety employee, said his top three issues are affordable housing, bringing businesses to East Waco and community facilities like recreation centers. He said he is mainly focused on meeting District 1 residents’ basic needs, including for health, housing and employment.

“My goal is that when you drive from one side of the river to the other, you can’t tell the difference,” Herring said.

He said the ongoing rebuild of Elm Avenue that is updating old streets, utility infrastructure, sidewalks and lighting, does not meet residents’ needs. He also said city code enforcement should be less punitive, especially with residents who are struggling financially.

“Right now, 33% of Waco is below $25,000 a year,” Herring said, quoting an affordable housing study conducted by the city of Waco. “You can’t buy a house (making) $22,000 a year.”

Herring also said the city of Waco needs to do more to communicate with the public, and said he has gotten contradictory information from city employees and the city website.

“If you don’t know, say ‘I don’t know.’ Don’t give me that,” Herring said.

He also said Waco City Hall could be more welcoming to Waco residents, and compared the sign-in procedures in place there now to security measures at the Pentagon.

“I’m saying we need to rethink our decision-making process when we make decisions for our citizens,” Herring said.

Barefield

Barefield named housing, community health and welfare as some of her biggest priorities. She said bolstering transportation and bringing more well-paying jobs to Waco are part of getting there.

Barefield said the city’s capital improvement plan for streets was completed just before she was elected to Waco City Council. She said soon the council will reevaluate the way the city prioritized road work based on that study.

She said she would like to see the Elm Avenue project lead to a renaissance along Elm Avenue that would bring in more businesses, solidifying the area as a commercial hub.

“There are so many people who are here who are incredibly capable, who’ve got businesses, but we’ve got to kind of step up for the availability of space and sense of place so they can make that happen,” Barefield said.

“There’s so much work left, but I’m really excited about what we have been able to do with the amount of money that has been placed in streets and projects that are happening,” Barefield said.

All three candidates said they support improving broadband internet access in East Waco, especially in light of COVID-19 and the way families without internet at home struggled when more work and school moved online.

All three candidates also said they want more recreation and sports facilities in District 1 and are in favor of bringing a public pool of some kind to the district.

The city of Waco bought a building last summer that housed the Doris Miller YMCA in District 1 with plans to convert it into a community center. Once the new community center is ready, the city plans to convert the nearby Bledsoe-Miller Community Center into a youth center for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, a facility Barefield has advocated for putting in District 1.

