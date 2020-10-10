Waco City Council candidates share thoughts on community policing, city energy policies

The city council recently approved funding to reboot a community policing program in the Waco Police Department. Ewing said he supports that effort, and a Prosper Waco initiative with MHMR to assign mental health professionals to mental health calls has a lot of potential.

“When community policing is done right, it leads to real relationships formed between officers and the communities that they serve, because they are there every day, further humanizing each side to one another,” Ewing said.

Palmer said a community policing program could work, depending largely on the training that would go into it and whether social services experts or community relations experts would be part of it.

“The power dynamic between a civilian and an officer is skewed, even more so for our community members who are People of Color,” Palmer said. “If we are going to re-introduce community policing to our city, we must have strong training, processes, and policies in place if we want this initiative to yield the outcomes we desire.”

Allen said he called for a community policing initiative during his time on the council, and community involvement and citizen patrols would be an effective way to build trust.