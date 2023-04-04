Waco City Council heard presentations Tuesday on quality-of-life projects for Waco residents.

Renovations continue at the Doris Miller Community Center, the former YMCA facility bought by the city for $2.7 million in 2021. The city is refurbishing the gym, indoor pool and public park areas.

Parks and recreation director Johnathan Cook said the project has a $2.9 million renovation budget, about $2 million of which has been spent focusing on the facility’s insides.

The gym’s water-damaged hardwood floors have been replaced and now feature the city's "Flying W" logo and markings configured for multiple different sports and uses. All ceiling tiles have been replaced for water damage, with cabinets and countertops redone and new tile flooring installed throughout the building.

Cook said installation of internet, audio-visual and communications components has begun in the renovated interior, and it is the city’s intention to host summer programming transferred over from the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center this year. The official move to Doris Miller is set to begin this month as well.

KAI Design and Counsilman-Hunsaker provided assessments and consulting for the new community center’s indoor and outdoor pools, finding they could require some $1.8 million in repairs to make both functional again.

The indoor pool, though working, is not currently recommended for public use and could require $400,000 in pool repairs and an additional $500,000 on the building. Cook said the pump system had not been replaced since its installation in 2005.

The pool’s delayed opening would not alter community center operations, Cook said. The remainder of the $2.9 million operating budget would cover the indoor pool’s cost, he said.

The outdoor pool, which has been out of use for about three years, would need another $900,000 just to become operational. However, because its current layout does not meet safety and design standards, with sharp edges and no zero-depth entry, Cook presented three options to the council that would replace the outdoor pool:

A $3 million splash park could exist within the current layout and would be an upgrade from some out the outdated splash pads around town, Cook said.

A $5 million aquatic playground and playscape could also replace the pool with the potential for customization of features. It would have a larger capacity than the splash park, a 12-inch water base but could impact some outdoor areas with the current layout.

An $8 million recreational pool would require alterations to the existing building and sports field layout, but would create a full-scale public aquatic facility.

Many council members favored the $5 million aquatic playground option, which would have some water-based features but also have waterless features for inclusivity. They agreed that the facility’s indoor pool should take precedence and that it does not make sense to maintain the current outdoor pool at the price it would cost to do so.

Council Member Alice Rodriguez said she would not support the option for a new pool because it would displace the existing sports fields and the people who rely on them to host games.

STEAM center

The Doris Miller center will host programming transferred over from Bledsoe-Miller, a 14,000 square foot facility undergoing its own transformation into a STEAM Center. STEAM is a common acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and math academic disciplines.

Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson said the building could eventually host an array of events consolidated from the work many departments are doing around town.

The project’s proposed steering committee includes multiple school districts, Mars Wrigley, Holt Cat, SpaceX, local chambers of commerce and others. Emerson said the city has been in contact with stakeholders. Some have responded with letters of support for the project as the city asks legislators for funding, she said.

The city of Waco and Baylor University have each put forward funding commitments, $6.3 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding and $500,000, respectively.

Emerson proposed a couple of operational models to the council and said the city could either maintain day-to-day operations at the center with its own staff or contract outside staff to work under the city's guidance. She said further inspection of Bledsoe-Miller’s current finances is needed to understand what its options are for contracting appropriate staffing for facility maintenance and curriculum management.

Council Members Jim Holmes and David Horner said they lean toward the option of outsourced staffing and curriculum.

Construction at the STEAM center is poised to begin in December, with a projected completion date of August 2024.

Cameron Park Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo interim facilities director Derrick Oltmann presented progress on many bond projects happening at the zoo, meant to bring a new education center and veterinary hospital and penguin exhibit to the park by June 2024.

Site demolition, clearing and initial grading wrapped up for the penguin exhibit in March, making way for utility and foundation work, set to finish in June. Oltmann said visitors can expect to see vertical construction of the exhibit in July.

Foundation work at the split-level education and veterinary center should start in May, Oltmann said, and since the facility is near the zoo’s parking lot, visitors will have the opportunity to monitor progress when they arrive. Both projects are expected to be completed in June 2024.

Assistant city manager Lisa Blackmon presented the zoo’s progress in director recruitment, as former director Johnny Binder recently resigned. She said the city is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for recommendations of search firms and processes, and Duane Hills assumed the interim position April 1.

Blackmon said staff is meeting with search firms and plans to choose one this week. Recruitment would be launched in early May, and a stakeholder committee made up of staff and others who would interact with the director regularly would provide input on a candidate profile.

She said the second half of the process would involve panel interviews with zoo professionals, Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society board members and the city manager’s office. They expect to extend an offer to a candidate in October, she said.

Lions Park

Lions Park is entering its conceptual design phase, which will involve four public meetings for community interest on April 27, May 25, June 15 and July 6.

“This is a project that from the word ‘go’ really has worked to engage the public and make sure that this is a project that will be largely directed by the public,” Mayor Dillon Meek said. “ … Every park in Waco has some element of nostalgia and some element of care but of all the parks, especially for people who have grown up in this community, I have seen people show deep emotion over the future of this park and we’re excited to really partner with our community in the visioning process as well as getting this park constructed.”