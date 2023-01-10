Waco City Council interviews eight applicants for District 4 seat

The Waco City Council publicly interviewed eight applicants Tuesday to finish out the vacant District 4 seat, but it left the decision until the Jan. 17 meeting.

The appointed member will serve the North Waco district until the May election, serving out the term of Kelly Palmer, who resigned in October.

Mayor Dillon Meek said the city council is seeking someone with a high value for team membership and has an on-the-ground understanding of District 4.

David Schleicher, a Waco attorney, pointed to his six-year experience as at-large member of the Waco ISD school board as an example of his ability to work on a board similar to the council.

Schleicher focused on sustainable economic growth for all and the opportunity to give each person a voice. He said approval of affordable housing projects is a wish of his, as he had advocated for affordable housing while on the school board and now lives across the street from the old Waco High School building which has since been converted to affordable housing.

“In short, I’d want to have left a very brief legacy of continuing to promote growth, as you all have done, while making sure that no one was left behind,” Schleicher said.

Rory Partin, recording artist and small business owner, moved to Waco just over two years ago and lives on Colcord Avenue, serving as vice president and president-elect of Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association. Partin emphasized that the people of Waco are the city.

“I’m a leader who believes in serving, and that is the foundation of our government – of, by and for the people,” Partin said.

Partin said he hopes to take advantage of the many opportunities already in play, including providing needed infrastructure, addressing "food deserts" and putting to use historic buildings and houses. Partin suggested the idea of business villages, utilizing empty buildings in neighborhoods as a source of employment and pride for residents.

David Horner moved to Waco in 1967 to attend Baylor and has since held numerous positions in the community, including Waco Foundation director, Waco Business League president and director, chairman of Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 1 and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce chairman, on top of a 30-year career at Citizens National Bank.

Horner, who lives on Austin Avenue, said he believes it’s the responsibility of the city government as a legislative body to ensure citizens have water, maintain infrastructure, look for affordable housing opportunities and encourage all citizens to participate in creating a “shared vision” for Waco.

“Although I’m sure it’s tempting sometimes to give direction to some of the city managers and such … that is not the purpose of the city council, that is the job of the city manager,” Horner said. “I think that is one thing that I would be very careful with.”

Anthony Johnson, real estate agent and former president of Lake Brazos Rotary Club, called himself a “city kid.” A Waco native, Johnson went to elementary school in District 4, graduated from Waco High School and has been been an ambassador and welcoming committee member of the Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson, who lists a Sanger Avenue address, said his vision for Waco is for “every part of the city to be the good side of town.” He said Waco has always been a manufacturing community, and he sees opportunity for growth in manufacturing, including space technology.

Emily Hinojosa, director of academic excellence initiatives at Baylor College of Arts and Sciences, rested on her background in sociology. Hinojosa worked as director of research and community impact of Prosper Waco in 2020. A resident of Maple Avenue, she headed the restart of the Dean Highland Neighborhood Association as president in 2021.

“In this past decade that I’ve been here I think it’s changed dramatically and I think that it’s almost just beginning … With fast growth come all kinds of challenges and those are experienced differently by different people,” she said.

Hinojosa said she hopes to support the council in its next couple of meetings with the operating budget still in mind.

Chris Matthews, owner of The Palladium event center in downtown, enrolled in Baylor’s aviation program 30 years ago. After graduation, Matthews said, he and his wife had discovered the “subtle charm” of Waco and acquired over 20 housing units, extending their stay. The family lives in downtown Waco.

Matthews said he believes the role of anyone in politics is to listen to staff and constituents for the betterment of all. He said the downtown portion of District 4 is unique ,and he sees opportunities to move downtown’s growth into undeveloped areas between Franklin Avenue and Waco Drive. He said he would also strive to preserve the historic Castle Heights neighborhood.

Joan Supplee, a retired Baylor professor and historian who lives on Parrott Avenue, emphasized her experience working in multiple states and countries as well as her knowledge of government as some of her key qualities. Supplee has served as president of Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association twice and at Baylor served as adviser for the Native American Student Association as well as director of Latin American studies.

Supplee said she brings a new perspective to the council through her work with first-generation students and others in her community, particularly Latin Americans, who are not always heard in government or understand how to participate. Supplee said an opportunity would be to address neglected code enforcement and gentrification in District 4.

Noe Israel Loachamin, associate pastor of Spanish ministry and director of the nonprofit La Puerta Waco, said he understands the plight of Spanish-speaking members of Waco’s community. A native of Quito, Ecuador, Loachamin said Waco has become a home for his family, which lives on North 12th Street.

He said he hopes to be a voice and represent District 4’s growing Hispanic population and expand the city’s Spanish-speaking network.

Loachamin said he sees opportunities to create safe spaces, offer resources for legal immigration and help low-income families or families moving to the area to thrive.