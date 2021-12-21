Waco City Council OKs deal with Baylor on downtown basketball arena, surrounding development

The Waco City Council signed off Tuesday on a deal with Baylor University intended to set up $700 million in downtown-area riverfront development with Baylor's $185 million basketball arena as a centerpiece.
The city council approved the nonbinding deal, along with contracts with several firms to provide design or consulting services, after a joint meeting to discuss the pans with McLennan County Commissioners earlier in the day.
During the meeting, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city’s desire to develop the riverfront area dates back to at least its 1968 comprehensive plan. He said the agreement with Baylor is “monumental.”
“What results is that we’re provided with a facility, an amenity, a district that’s beyond comparison, that’s beyond comparison for cities of our size,” Ford said.
The city is planning to make a $65 million Tax Increment Financing Zone contribution to Baylor's Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. That facility is slated for completion in 2024 and to double as an entertainment venue for the city, which would be able to book events in the space for 90 days of the year.
Catalyst Urban Development is the midst of a project, which it calls Riverfront, with apartments and commercial space taking shape on city-owned land along University Parks Drive a couple blocks down from the arena site. Residents are expected to start moving into the new Catalyst-built apartments on both sides of University Parks in the next four to five months, Ford said.
Catalyst will expand initial plans and incorporate its construction with the facilities around the arena. With the exception of a Ben E. Keith Co. facility at 320 S. University Parks Drive, related developments between the river and University Parks are planned to extend from Interstate 35 to Franklin Avenue. A hotel and parking garage are planned on the interstate side of Clay Avenue, and a block with restaurant and retail space is planned on the Franklin side of Clay.
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone said I-35 has long been a barrier between students and the rest of Waco, but planned pedestrian improvements under the highway will help bridge that gap long-term and serve as a draw for future students and potential faculty.
“Our students love Waco,” Livingstone said. “Many of them want to stay in Waco. Even if they don’t stay, they love being here. While they’re students, they want to engage with the community, and as downtown has developed they’ve spent more and more time here and this will just enhance that even more.”
The Foster Pavilion will take up about 245,000 square feet, and its lobby will take up about 6,000 square feet. The concourse on the upper floor will be open to the seating bowl, letting people standing in line for concessions or heading to the restroom look out at the arena.
Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades said there will be activities and a “tailgate-like” atmosphere in the plaza in front of the pavilion during games and city events.
“(There is) just a lot of opportunity to do some really cool things and bring the community together right out in front of the pavilion,” Rhoades said.
Ford said the city needs to catch up to Baylor’s progress on the city portion of the project, hence the related resolutions on Tuesday’s agenda to get design work rolling. He said renderings showing the riverwalk area behind the arena are just conceptual. Plans to raise the riverwalk are intended to limit disruptions when the river level rises because of rainfall or releases from upstream reservoirs.
Ford said the development will turn the area into an “18-hour” district that stays active for 18 hours a day, not one that goes dormant after about 5 or 6 in the evening, justifying more restaurants and stores and longer hours for the ones already there.
Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the city might extend the life of Tax Increment Finance Zone No. 1, now scheduled to expire in 2032, to 2052 to support more development in the area. A portion of the property tax revenue collected from the zone is limited to use only in the zone.
Part of the updated development plans also call for an $80 million city performing arts center. Under the agreement approved Tuesday, called a memorandum of understanding, Baylor would give the city $20 million over 10 years to help fund the performing arts center and $500,000 to help launch a center for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The science center is planned across the river and upstream, in a building that now houses the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, which the city will move into the former Doris Miller YMCA facility it now owns. The city will seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funds to support the arena, build parking garages and raise the riverwalk between Franklin Avenue and Baylor Law School.
Council Member Jim Holmes said the agreement with Baylor University would spur business in downtown, and using TIF money would help the zone “feed on itself” by generating more revenue.
Council Member Andrea Barefield said her mother, former Mayor Mae Jackson, said Waco would become “what she is intended to be” when assets, including the riverfront, are being used properly.