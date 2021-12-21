Waco City Council OKs deal with Baylor on downtown basketball arena, surrounding development

Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades said there will be activities and a “tailgate-like” atmosphere in the plaza in front of the pavilion during games and city events.

“(There is) just a lot of opportunity to do some really cool things and bring the community together right out in front of the pavilion,” Rhoades said.

Ford said the city needs to catch up to Baylor’s progress on the city portion of the project, hence the related resolutions on Tuesday’s agenda to get design work rolling. He said renderings showing the riverwalk area behind the arena are just conceptual. Plans to raise the riverwalk are intended to limit disruptions when the river level rises because of rainfall or releases from upstream reservoirs.

Ford said the development will turn the area into an “18-hour” district that stays active for 18 hours a day, not one that goes dormant after about 5 or 6 in the evening, justifying more restaurants and stores and longer hours for the ones already there.