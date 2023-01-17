Waco City Council picks David Horner for District 4 seat

The Waco City Council appointed David Horner on Tuesday to fill its District 4 vacancy until the May 6 election.

Horner, a former banker and director of the Waco Foundation and the Waco Business League, will fill the seat after Kelly Palmer resigned in November with about six months left on her two-year term. The council interviewed Horner and seven other applicants last week and voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to pick Horner.

Horner said he does not plan to seek a full term in the May election.

“I wanted to pitch in and help if I could, for the city council to continue to do the great work they have been doing until the citizens of District 4 have a chance to pick their representative through the election process, which is several months away,” Horner said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the council held a long closed meeting after the interviews and continued to discuss the applicants over the following week.

“I can't thank all the applicants enough," Meek said. "This is such a miserably hard decision for us to make because we have so many good people in this community that applied, and I'm so grateful for each of you for doing that.”

He said the council chose Horner in part because of how short the remaining term will be.

“Given that this is a short period of time, I personally think Mr. Horner has an extensive financial background, is going to be helpful for the financial audit that we're about to undergo, as well as the process of laying foundations for next year's budget,” Meek said.

The other seven applicants the council interviewed were Waco attorney David Schleicher, recording artist Rory Partin, real estate agent Anthony Johnson, director of academic excellence initiatives at Baylor University’s Office of Engaged Learning Emily Hinojosa, owner of the Palladium event center Chris Matthews, retired Baylor history professor Joan Supplee, and First Baptist Church of Waco’s associate pastor of Spanish ministry, Noe Israel Loachamin.

Candidate filing for the May 6 city council election will be open Wednesday through Feb. 17. In addition to the District 4 seat, the District 2 seat held by Alice Rodriguez and the District 5 seat held by Jim Holmes will be up for election.

April 6 is the voter registration deadline, and early voting will start April 24.