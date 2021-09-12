Waco City Council redistricting underway as population nears 140,000

“No one knows the neighborhood like the people that live in that neighborhood, and no one knows the impact that changes will have like the people in that neighborhood,” Sabido said.

Morrison said the city has used citizen advisory committees in the past, but time will be tight this year because of census delays related to COVID-19.

“That approach adds several weeks to the process,” Morrison said of the committees. “We can work around that, but it adds several weeks.”

As an alternative, he suggested meeting with each council member and two community representatives from each district in three-on-one meetings that would be faster to set up and complete. Morrison said if the federal government challenges the redistricting proposal for any reason, having community involvement and a clear reason for each proposed change will make all the difference.

“I think what would be most useful is for each of the members of council to get some citizen input, show them some of these (suggestions), find out what pinches and what looks like it might be OK,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PDF: Current Waco City Council districts Waco City Council districts as drawn after the 2010 census.