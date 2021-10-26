Waco City Council set to interview applicants, fill vacant seat

The Waco City Council on Wednesday is set to interview six applicants to fill the council's District 2 vacancy and could make a choice the same day.
The council will interview the candidates in public at 1:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater.
The chosen candidate could be sworn in as early as Nov. 2 to fill the seat vacated by Hector Sabido. Sabido stepped down last month, six months into his second two-year term, citing obligations to his longtime employer.
His successor will serve until the next city election in May, representing the South Waco district.
Applicants are as follows:
- Alice Rodriguez, executive director for Waco’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens. She served in the District 2 position from 1991 to 2019 except for a four-year break from 2001 to 2005.
- Robert Aguilar, 77, a retired school official and business consultant who has served on the city's Board of Adjustment and the Waco Housing Authority board.
- Adrian Fajardo, 26, a South Waco Elementary School fourth grade teacher. Sabido appointed him to the city’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and the City Plan Commission.
- Tiffany Vidaña, 23, a Waco Independent School District substitute teacher who serves on the city’s Animal Welfare Board and coaches Challenger Little League.
- Sabrina A. Carter, 29, a full-time Baylor University student pursuing a master’s of social work degree and working as an intern at Waco ISD. She serves on Baylor’s race equity work team.
- David Austin Thomas, who lists his occupation as legal clerk.