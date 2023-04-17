The Waco City Council on Tuesday is set to approve a new contract with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society meant to maintain their current relationship after months of negotiation and strife.

The contract between the city and the society was set to expire Sept. 30, but council has approved four extensions in the midst of tense conversations with the zoo society.

Zoo society board members raised questions with a previous draft in December regarding increased society membership rates; split membership revenue, which had previously gone only to the society; and increased city control of communications materials.

A new version of the contract submitted by the city in late December resolved several issues, society board Chair Nancy Lacy said at the time. She then declined to give specifics pending ongoing negotiations. The city council extended its negotiation deadline most recently in February.

The new three-year agreement to be considered Tuesday would sustain most aspects of the city and zoo society’s relationship, according to the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting. The city would continue to own and govern the property, while the zoo society would serve as a support organization.

A new agreement would be good through Sept. 30, 2025, with the opportunity for two yearlong renewals.

The approved contract would also establish a new capital improvement matching challenge where the city could contribute up to $7.5 million over three years to match private donations received by the zoo society. It is unclear whether this would substitute or be in addition to the city’s yearly subsidy that bridges the gap between zoo revenue and operating expenses.

According to a council document, funding to match the society’s donations will come from available city sources. Sources could include tax increment financing upon approval by the Tax Increment Financing Zone 1 board. The zoo sits in TIF 1. The meeting agenda packet also lists the city's special projects reserve fund as a source that could cover the match.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

A preliminary plat for a residential subdivision bordering Cameron Park is up for public hearing and approval. The development has caught criticism from the surrounding neighborhood association, which requested the city expand the Brazos River Corridor District to cover its whole territory, including the new development. A preliminary plat could be approved Tuesday, though the zoning overlay district’s possible expansion would require the developer, Turner Behringer, to consider additional landscaping, lighting and infrastructure requirements. The overlay's limits on impermeable ground cover, in particular, could force changes.

The council will conduct a first reading and public hearing for a 241-home planned unit development at 2001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The PUD if approved would offer a mixture of housing types and would be East Waco’s largest new subdivision in decades. The Waco Plan Commission approved the special zoning plan on March 28.

The meeting will start with a work session at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Bosque Theater at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., followed by a business session at 6 p.m. at the same location.