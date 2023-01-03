Waco City Council to pick from 9 applicants for District 4 vacancy

The Waco City Council has a crowded field of applicants to fill the unexpired term of former District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer, much like the last two times the council has gone through the application process to fill a vacancy.

The application period closed Tuesday after nine District 4 residents threw their hats in the ring. The council will interview candidates over the course of two meetings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, then choose the next District 4 representative, who will serve the remaining four months of Palmer’s term.

Candidate filing for the May 6 election, which includes District 4, will start Jan. 18. Darius Ewing, who was appointed to the District 4 spot after Dillon Meek stepped down from the position in 2020, said he plans to run in the next election but did not apply to take over Palmer’s term.

District 4 encompasses much of North Waco, roughly extending from Franklin Avenue to Hillcrest Drive and Lyle Avenue, and from the Brazos River to New Road. Palmer resigned effective in November, saying she had put her professional career on hold to serve on the council and was unable to do so long-term.

Applicants include:

David Schleicher, attorney and former chair of the Waco Independent School District board

Rory Partin, singer and small business owner, part of band The ROAMies

David Horner, retired vice president of Brazos Higher Education Service Corp.

Anthony Johnson, local Realtor

Elizabeth Stephens, local business owner

Emily Hinojosa, director of academic excellence initiatives in Baylor University’s Office of Engaged Learning, former president of Dean Highland Neighborhood Association

Chris Matthews, owner of downtown event center The Palladium

Joan Supplee, retired Baylor University history professor

Israel Loachamin, associate pastor of Spanish ministry at First Baptist Church of Waco.