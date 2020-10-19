Waco City Council voting on new fee for utility bills, plus fees on new developments

The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on creating impact fees for new development, as well as a new stormwater drainage fee that would appear on monthly residential and commercial bills.

Both measures are intended to help the city manage its growth and pay for the burgeoning infrastructure demands that come with it.

Impact fees are meant to offset the cost of roads, water and wastewater infrastructure, which carry a $160 million price tag over the next five years.

The stormwater utility fees would allow the city to spend an estimated $6.2 million a year to maintain and build drainage projects, some of them debt-funded. The city has prioritized 18 stormwater projects that would cost an estimated $123.9 million.

The council will take the first of two required votes on each of the measures at Tuesday’s business meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. following a 3 p.m. work session. A public hearing will precede the vote on the stormwater utility.

The meeting will be livestreamed at wccc.tv. To register to speak during a public hearing, members of the public must register at waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp or send an email to City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson at citysecretary@wacotx.gov.