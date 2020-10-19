Waco City Council voting on new fee for utility bills, plus fees on new developments

The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on creating impact fees for new development, as well as a new stormwater drainage fee that would appear on monthly residential and commercial bills.
Both measures are intended to help the city manage its growth and pay for the burgeoning infrastructure demands that come with it.
Impact fees are meant to offset the cost of roads, water and wastewater infrastructure, which carry a $160 million price tag over the next five years.
The stormwater utility fees would allow the city to spend an estimated $6.2 million a year to maintain and build drainage projects, some of them debt-funded. The city has prioritized 18 stormwater projects that would cost an estimated $123.9 million.
The council will take the first of two required votes on each of the measures at Tuesday’s business meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. following a 3 p.m. work session. A public hearing will precede the vote on the stormwater utility.
The meeting will be livestreamed at wccc.tv. To register to speak during a public hearing, members of the public must register at waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp or send an email to City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson at citysecretary@wacotx.gov.
Consultants from Freese & Nichols developed an impact fee schedule for residential and commercial projects based on development type, water meter size and location, with highest rates outside the city limits and lowest rates in the city core.
“We’re glad to bring it forward for council’s consideration,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. “My understanding is this is work that’s been going on for a couple of years. We’re glad to have it at a point that the council can make a decision.”
Single homes within city limits would incur a fee of $4,500 per home, though houses in North Waco, South Waco, East Waco and older parts of West Waco would be exempt.
Some builders on the city’s impact fee advisory committee voiced concerns about proposed commercial fees, which vary a lot more than residential fees.
“It’s a very delicate balance when you’re paying for new infrastructure and simultaneously trying not to suppress or disincentivize development,” Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes, who serves as the council liaison for the committee, said. “We’ve been very lucky in the last four or five years. We’ve been trying to incentivize development. Now it’s happening, and we’re creating this impact fee situation that we need to be thoughtful about.”
During previous meetings, builders asked for more time to develop the commercial fees.
“The purpose of impact fees is to place the cost where the impact is created,” Holmes said. “We need to make sure we can provide that infrastructure to service the growth in those areas.”
Meanwhile, the stormwater fee would have a broader reach, affecting existing homes and businesses based on the amount of nonabsorbent surfaces such as roofs and pavement on the property.
The proposed stormwater fee for a residential home would average about $5.35 per month, but varies by home size.
Commercial fees would vary more, ranging from $1,521 a month for a large retail store to $73 for a typical fast-food restaurant. Commercial establishments can also earn credits by adding features that reduce the burden on the storm drain system.
Interim Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said the decision to add a utility fee for runoff took shape over the course of several years, as the public works department developed a stormwater master plan and took stock of new projects.
“Updating the flood studies of the major streams within the city identified a number of projects that would benefit the residents of the city and decrease flooding,” Burlarley-Hyland said.
She said the city’s stormwater drainage needs would be difficult to fund without a dedicated revenue stream, given the competing demands to use tax-supported bonds on streets, parks and facilities.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.