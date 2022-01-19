Waco City Council, Waco ISD board draw 1 contested race each as candidate filing opens

The partial District 2 term is on the ballot this year because Hector Sabido stepped down from the position in September, a few months into his second two-year term on the council. A full District 2 term will be on the ballot again next year. The council appointed longtime former District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez to serve until the election. She has said she does not plan to run.

Waco Mayor Dillon meek also filed Wednesday to run for a second term.

Meek served on the Waco City Council in the District 4 seat from 2015 until shortly before his election as mayor in November 2020. He works as a lawyer at First Title Company of Waco.

District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud also filed to run for a second term. The director of the Baylor University Law School’s clinical programs has served on Waco Plan Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment, and Animal Welfare Advisory Board, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board and as a trustee for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center.

His wife, Jennifer Borderud, is the director of Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.

Waco ISD