Waco City Council, Waco ISD board draw 1 contested race each as candidate filing opens

Contested races will be on the May 7 ballots for the Waco City Council and Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Candidate filing opened Wednesday and will continue through Feb. 18 for most races. The city council and the school board have three positions each up for grabs, and so far have one contested race apiece.
City Council
Armando Arvizu and Tiffany Vidaña filed to fill an unexpired District 2 Waco City Council term.
Arvizu, who works for Divine Home Care, said he is running because he is concerned gentrification will force Hispanic residents of District 2 out, when South Waco has been a historically Hispanic part of Waco. He also ran for a spot on the Waco ISD school board in 2014.
His father, Pete Arvizu, was a plaintiff in a 1972 lawsuit that forced the city to replace at-large city council positions with single-member districts.
Vidaña, a 2016 graduate of University High School and a 2019 graduate of Oral Roberts University, is a Waco ISD substitute teacher, serves on the city’s Animal Welfare Board and coaches Challenger Little League.
Vidana’s father, Jose Vidaña, is a Waco ISD trustee.
The partial District 2 term is on the ballot this year because Hector Sabido stepped down from the position in September, a few months into his second two-year term on the council. A full District 2 term will be on the ballot again next year. The council appointed longtime former District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez to serve until the election. She has said she does not plan to run.
Waco Mayor Dillon meek also filed Wednesday to run for a second term.
Meek served on the Waco City Council in the District 4 seat from 2015 until shortly before his election as mayor in November 2020. He works as a lawyer at First Title Company of Waco.
District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud also filed to run for a second term. The director of the Baylor University Law School’s clinical programs has served on Waco Plan Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment, and Animal Welfare Advisory Board, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board and as a trustee for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center.
His wife, Jennifer Borderud, is the director of Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Waco ISD
Hope Balfa Mustakim and Jonathan Grant filed for the District 4 Waco school board seat.
Board President Angela Tekell holds the District 4 seat but has previously said she does not plan to seek reelection.
Incumbent Emily Iazzetti filed to run for a full 3-year term in the District 5 seat. The board appointed her to the position Aug. 31, after longtime Trustee Allen Sykes resigned in July.
Trustee Cary DuPuy announced his resignation from his Place 7 at-large seat in November, and an election to fill the last year of his term will be held May 7, along with the others. Because of when the special election for Place 7 was called, however, filling will open Jan. 28 and close March 7.
Candidate filing for other May 7 city and school races will close Feb. 18.
Early voting will runs from April 25 to May 3. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26.