Waco city, school board races take shape as filing wraps up

Waco City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield will face two challengers for her District 1 seat as filing winds up for the May 7 local elections.
Filing ended Friday for most local city and school board elections and will end March 7 for candidates in special elections.
Two East Waco residents, Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring, filed on Friday to run against incumbent Andrea Barefield, who has held the District 1 seat since 2018. Both of her challengers list their occupation as retired. Neither could be reached for comment Monday.
Meanwhile, the deadline left Waco Mayor Dillon Meek as the only candidate for the mayor's seat, which he has held since November 2020. District 3 Councilman Josh Borderud, a Baylor law school professor, is also unopposed as he seeks a second two-year term in a district that runs from Castle Heights to Ritchie Road.
Filings for the District 2 race, which will be decided by a special election held the same day as the general election, will remain open until March 7. Candidates include District 2 Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez, who held the position for 24 years and was appointed to the role after Hector Sabido stepped down. Her challengers are Tiffany Vidaña, a substitute teacher for Waco ISD, and Armando Arvizu, a home health care worker.
Meanwhile in the Waco Independent School District races, the election for Districts 4 and 5 drew no new candidates by the close of filing on Feb. 18, leaving District 5 trustee Emily Iazzetti the winner of a full three-year term. The WISD board appointed her on Aug. 31 to fill the seat held by Allen Sykes, who resigned in July.
The close of filing means a contested race for the District 4 seat presently held by Angela Tekell, who is not seeking re-election. Running for the seat are Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 35, a case coordinator for the Callahan & King law firm; and Jonathan Grant, 50, executive director of World Hunger Relief Inc.
Filing for the special election for the at-large seat ends March 7. The election is for the remaining year of the term vacated when trustee Cary DuPuy resigned in November. Running for that seat are the Rev. Marlon Jones, 41, pastor of St. Luke AME Church; and Angelo Ochoa, 42, an investment advisor.