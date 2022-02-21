Waco city, school board races take shape as filing wraps up

Waco City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield will face two challengers for her District 1 seat as filing winds up for the May 7 local elections.

Filing ended Friday for most local city and school board elections and will end March 7 for candidates in special elections.

Two East Waco residents, Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring, filed on Friday to run against incumbent Andrea Barefield, who has held the District 1 seat since 2018. Both of her challengers list their occupation as retired. Neither could be reached for comment Monday.

Meanwhile, the deadline left Waco Mayor Dillon Meek as the only candidate for the mayor's seat, which he has held since November 2020. District 3 Councilman Josh Borderud, a Baylor law school professor, is also unopposed as he seeks a second two-year term in a district that runs from Castle Heights to Ritchie Road.